water polo player Benji

Los Altos High water polo player Benji Barkovich fires a shot toward the goal.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

There is a growing gap in playability for young athletes who show unique skills. They are singled out to join traveling teams and elite squads before they know how to tie the shoelaces of their hyper-expensive athletic footwear.

The downside of this trend is that many youth are no longer running around playing just for fun. Their parents or coaches have decided what is best for their sports futures. They are told to specialize in their best sport or a sport that fits their body type. This is a recipe that is contributing to the growing national trend of childhood obesity and sports inequality.

