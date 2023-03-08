There is a growing gap in playability for young athletes who show unique skills. They are singled out to join traveling teams and elite squads before they know how to tie the shoelaces of their hyper-expensive athletic footwear.
The downside of this trend is that many youth are no longer running around playing just for fun. Their parents or coaches have decided what is best for their sports futures. They are told to specialize in their best sport or a sport that fits their body type. This is a recipe that is contributing to the growing national trend of childhood obesity and sports inequality.
We have seen what is happening to many school programs in sports and the arts. Many of them are now either “pay to play” on the team side or eviscerated as part of cost cutting. Physical education in many schools is ancient history.
I can remember the days when you could play dodgeball in PE and hit players on the opposing team low and high without being dragged into the principal’s office.
There are several themes underlying the challenges of keeping the youth of our country engaged in sports that can help them in later life:
• Nutrition. You are what you eat.
• Lack of PE. Many schools no longer offer comprehensive PE programs.
• Lack of community playgrounds. People fear for their kids’ safety, and there is a lack of well-supervised public playing areas.
• Video game-aphrenia. Kids’ thumbs these days are more developed than their biceps or calves.
• Social networking. Much of which has led to a more sedentary lifestyle for young people.
• Lack of creativity. What new stick and ball games are being created by kids today?
• You won’t be a star. Sorry, go play for another team or give up the game.
By the numbers
The youth sports market is immense. Statistics reveal that 50 million kids participatie in organized sports in the U.S.
The youth sports industry accounts for $5 billion in spending on an annual basis. At every level of play, the color of the fluid that flows through the engine of sports is green.
The level of participation in youth sports leagues is six times higher than high school and 100 times more than NCAA athletic programs.
There are more than 14 million kids (under age 18) playing youth soccer in this country.
Youth sports tournaments are a $17 billion business.
Economic impact
Families can spend up to and beyond $2,000 a year paying for their kids’ youth sports participation.
It can cost up to $4,000 per summer for team travel if a child is good enough to play for an elite travel team.
Money spent on sports-related equipment, uniforms, team fees, travel, lodging and food can easily cost a family thousands of bucks per child per year.
If your young superstar is an elite little competitor, the total package could reach $10,000 or more. That doesn’t include personal coaches, the time parents may take off from work and babysitting for kids left behind.
The statistics are concerning. A survey conducted by the Aspen Institute found that overall youth sports participation in the U.S. is in decline. The numbers reveal that 38% of kids are playing team sports today, down from 45% a decade ago. If you watched the Little League World Series, the Aspen Institute's “Project Play 2020” project stood out with its “Don’t Retire Kid” commercials, in which frustrated child athletes announce they are quitting youth sports.
The Institute for the Study of Youth Sports reported that more and more young athletes in the 12-14 age group start to focus on one sport even if they are multiple-sport athletes.
Elite athletic talent at a young age is often misjudged by parents, coaches and others. The gold ring of a potential college scholarship or financial windfall from a pro contract can be delusional. Little ones can grow big, slow can become agile.
The concussion effect
When you look at soccer by gender, girls suffer higher concussion incidents than boys, according to a study by the American Journal of Sports Medicine.
Soccer concussions are directly related to heading the ball.
The journal states that the most dangerous sport is football, followed by soccer, wrestling and girls basketball. The growth of youth lacrosse is sure to add additional concerns to the parents of multisport athletes.
As we learn more about the effects of playing sports on the safety of our children, the greatest headache for parents will be what to green-light and when to put up the stop sign. The key is to keep kids moving by giving them the chance to play multiple sports at their level of interest and ability.
Looking for an answer
There are several organizations doing magnificent work in promoting childhood health and wellness. They are committed to keeping young people, coaches, parents, educational and recreational administrators focused on having kids playing for fun and fitness – not fame and fortune. Many of these groups are based in the Bay Area: Positive Coaching Alliance (positivecoach.org),
Playworks (playworks.org), the National Fitness Campaign (nationalfitnesscampaign.com), the BayArea Sports Hall of Fame Youth Fund (bashof.org), the First Tee National Golf Program for young golfers. (thefirsttee.org) and the Aspen Institute (projectpaly.us).
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
