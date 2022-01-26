In a dimly lit room, a group of kids sit around tables, mesmerized by a presentation about the earth’s layers. Their eyes are glued to pictures projected on a screen, glancing down intermittently to take notes in their makeshift, stapled notebooks. Teaching the lesson and running the entire camp are not adults, but high schoolers.
Founded in 2017, STEAM Team is a nonprofit educational program run entirely by high school students working to introduce underserved elementary school students to topics in science, technology, engineering and math through art and other project-based activities. Last summer, the group ran its first in-person summer camp for 40 second- through fifth-graders.
From launching rockets to replicating phases of the moon by carving out frosting in Oreos, every lesson was planned meticulously by students who attend Los Altos High and Mountain View High, said STEAM Team vice president and Mountain View High junior Simryn Patel.
“(My team) set up the activities by figuring out what we were going to do and narrowing the activities down,” Patel said. “Club members made handouts and worksheets for the kids that they’re now using in their workbooks.” Ø
During the camp every day is different. Kids are divided into two groups: second- and third-graders, and fourth- and fifth-graders. They spend their days learning about a topic from a quick presentation, followed by a project-based activity to demonstrate the lesson – with breaks to run around and have fun, of course.
“Seeing them genuinely excited while playing or working on projects has been really fun,” Patel said.
While STEAM Team offers programs during the year and has hosted a camp over Zoom, last summer was its first attempt at organizing an in-person camp.
In the three months leading up to the camp, STEAM Team members coordinated outreach to schools and found a site for the camp, said Olivia Lai, a Mountain View High junior and STEAM Team public relations coordinator.
“We have a lot of moving parts to our organization because it does require a lot of planning for something like this,” she said. “Some people were handling the marketing, we had another group handling the finances, and it just all came together.”
Lai recalled that though it was a challenge to “get everyone on the same page and get things done in time” for an in-person camp, seeing the kids after a year online was well worth the effort.
“Over Zoom, it was really hard to get them engaged because a lot of them could just turn off their cameras and check out,” she said. “Now that they’re in person, we can help them a lot more easily, and it’s great to see them joking around and playing during break, too.”
Commitment to equity
The only one over age 18 at the camp was one of STEAM Team’s original founders, Shilpa Rao, back from her first year of college. Rao had the idea for STEAM Team as a high school freshman in 2017 after noticing the disparity in STEM education between her upbringing in Los Altos and others in the Bay Area.
“Education at Los Altos High School is a very privileged thing, loaded with opportunities and resources; it’s almost a bubble in some sense, and not every school has this,” Rao said. “I realized that there was a certain privilege in going to Los Altos, and it was something I felt was worth noting.”
Initially, Rao said her plan was to spread awareness of discrepancies in the quality of public education, but after talking with her friends, they decided to start something to give back.
After poring over Academic Performance Index scores and emailing approximately 200 elementary school principals, Rao said the team launched the pilot program at Scott Lane Elementary School in Santa Clara during her sophomore year at Los Altos High.
Now, Rao and the four other founding members sit on STEAM Team’s advisory board serving as “advice givers and overseers.” While Rao said she was back to help teach some lessons, her involvement is minimal, leaving the logistics to the high schoolers involved.
“Pandemic and all, I’m so proud of this team,” she said. “The fact that we could reach 40-plus kids, coming out of a pandemic, I think it’s incredible, and it makes me really hopeful for next year.” J
For more information, visit steamfs.org.