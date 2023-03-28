LAHC

Picture courtesy of Duffy Price

Members of the Los Altos Hills Club stand together during one of their luncheons.

Liz Wilson, born and raised in Los Altos Hills, didn’t know anyone when she moved back to town in 2000. After studying at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where she met her husband, the two moved to San Jose and lived there before Wilson and her family returned to the Hills.

The area had changed significantly from what she remembered. The field where she once rode her horse as a child is now the site of Gardner Bullis School, and the traffic that once lined Fremont Road, the street where her childhood home and Los Altos Hills Town Hall are located, was relieved by Foothill Expressway.

