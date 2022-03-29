Once upon a time, back a few decades, genealogical research involved myriad trips to libraries, courthouses, city halls and even cemeteries.
Nowadays, with the help of computers and resources like the Los Altos Family History Center, searches have become much easier.
Located at 1300 Grant Road, the Los Altos Family History Center has been operating since approximately 1979. William Skeehan, Family History library director, started as a librarian at the center nearly 50 years ago.
A function of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Skeehan said Family History libraries exist in every major city in the U.S., “wherever there’s an LDS population.”
Other Family History libraries are located in Santa Clara on Quince Street and in Menlo Park on Valparaiso Avenue.
“There are more all over the Bay Area,” Skeehan said. “We all access the same computer records, whether we’re the smallest or the largest.”
The majority of local users, though, are “probably not Mormons,” according to Skeehan.
Anyone who wants to start or expand their research is welcome.
“They may know their family tree and want more information, or don’t know the techniques,” he said.
The center has three computers, two microfilm readers, two printers, scanners and helpful librarians. Pre-pandemic, 30-40 people per month used the center, along with nine librarians. Users can avail themselves of MyHeritage newspapers, Ancestry.com and many databases, free of charge.
Every month, more information is added, thanks to volunteers who roam the world and upload pictures of their findings.
“A person these days doesn’t have to go through cemeteries,” Skeehan said, as many grave markers can now be accessed by computer.
There can be unexpected benefits to researching one’s family tree.
“There have been people who did not know their heredity at all and were surprised who they came from,” Skeehan said. “They’ve located missing ancestors, as well as living missing people.”
With the FamilySearch search engine, users also may also be found by other family members doing research of their own.
For those just getting started researching their family tree, Skeehan advised that the first step is to “talk to living relatives and try to gain as much info as you can.” The Family History Center can help from there.
“We’re friendly and cater to both experienced genealogists as well as those just starting out,” he said. “We love to see the excitement when they find things out.”
The Los Altos Family History Center is currently open 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays; other times are available by appointment.
For more information, call Skeehan at (650) 961-2073 or visit