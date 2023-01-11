fairies.jpg

Open-minded curiosity about the where and why of fairies lets individual campers flex imagination and find space for their own interpretations.

 Courtesy of Tanya Del Vecchio

The call went out in late springtime – “Do you have a little one obsessed with all things fairy?” Children were gathering in Los Altos for a shady backyard fairy camp for ages 4-10, guided by Zoe Del Vecchio, a Homestead High School junior who grew up immersed in the world of fairy on Newcastle Drive.

Zoe, who uses they/them pronouns, mapped out a week of read-aloud fairy stories and art projects, crafting fairy houses and take-home fairy gardens, with a menu of fey snacks to fuel the work. Zoe’s mom, Tanya, a credentialed teacher, provided support as needed in the backyard, but Zoe ran the show.

fairies2.jpg

Fairy campers painted houses and planted mini gardens over the course of the week.
fairies3.jpg

Life drawing from the garden conjures flower fairies to life.

Eliza Ridgeway edits the Food & Wine, Camps, Bridal, Celebrations and Beyond the Classroom sections at the Town Crier, as well as reporting for all sections of the paper.

