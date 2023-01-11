Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The call went out in late springtime – “Do you have a little one obsessed with all things fairy?” Children were gathering in Los Altos for a shady backyard fairy camp for ages 4-10, guided by Zoe Del Vecchio, a Homestead High School junior who grew up immersed in the world of fairy on Newcastle Drive.
Zoe, who uses they/them pronouns, mapped out a week of read-aloud fairy stories and art projects, crafting fairy houses and take-home fairy gardens, with a menu of fey snacks to fuel the work. Zoe’s mom, Tanya, a credentialed teacher, provided support as needed in the backyard, but Zoe ran the show.
“The idea really came to me because as a kid, I was obsessed with fairies and had many a fairy birthday party,” Zoe said. “I built fairy houses all the time, and I had a little diary where I’d write to a fairy named Ambrosia.”
Zoe repurposed a shed full of leftover party supplies and activities for the camp, building on experience they’ve been accruing as a babysitter since age 12. They said that beyond enjoying the company of young charges, they also like seeing how campers interact with one another – adding to the appeal of taking on a camp of half a dozen young people, rather than only caring for a sibling or two at a time.
Last summer was Zoe’s second superintending a fairy camp, and they said the theme just doesn’t get old for them (watch for more camp sessions next summer). Throughout each weeklong session, Zoe builds up activities over time, painting pots, building and painting fairy doors, and creating ancillary crafts (wands, other essential fairy paraphernalia).
Campers created their own flower fairy books, sitting around Tanya’s blooming garden with colored pencils in hand to practice life drawing of the flowers and then imagine into being the fairy that would pair with each. The finished product calls to mind Cicely Mary Barker’s oeuvre of flower fairy paintings, the first collection of which was published in 1923 – Barker’s books remain a staple of modern fairy iconography. Fairy art and lore for children has changed since that early-20th-century fairy boom, when J.M. Barrie brought Tinker Bell to life and Arthur Conan Doyle investigated the lived reality of fairies, but common threads remain in fairy camp.
Zoe’s camps are a safe-space for Conan Doyle-esque true believers. They recall hunting for fairies as a little girl after reading many books about the fey, watching for sparkles, purple-tinged vision, a darting shape just out sight.
“As a child, you fill in those blanks,” Zoe reflected.
They first received a journal for fairy correspondence for Christmas at age 6 or 7, and would write back and forth to Ambrosia for many years to come, building her fairy houses, exchanging trinkets and passing along the passion to a younger sister along the way. The lock-and-key diary interchange with Ambrosia remains unexplained to this day, though Zoe alluded with good grace (and less credulity than Conan Doyle) to the possibility of some human intervention in the relationship.
“Whenever we went to Shoup Park, we would build fairy houses; if we went to the beach, it was beach-themed fairy houses with shells and rocks,” Tanya recalled. “When Zoe got the journal, I thought it was going to be more of a regular diary, but Zoe decided to write to their fairy.”
In fairy camp, Zoe continued the magic, discussing the unknown and the unknowable, as well as the speculative – What would a hosta fairy look like? What might a foxglove fairy wear? The menu for what a fairy might eat (subsequently consumed by campers) skewed American and perhaps a bit Pinterest-inspired: bread spread with nutella and doused in sprinkles, both ingredients that reappeared in pixie popcorn; strawberries with whipped cream; and a wand of fruit, topped with a watermelon star.
Coed campers
Girls make up the majority of camp participants, but every year boys have joined as well.
“I really enjoy breaking the assumption that all fairies are going to be girls and that only girls are going to like fairies,” Zoe said. “In my drawings, I try to make fairies more diverse, not all long hair and very skinny and typically feminine – I think it might be interesting to stray away from that. Interest should not depend on gender, and this camp is open to absolutely everyone.”
Tanya noted that it has been powerful for the female participants to see boys joining in, too.
“You could tell they had had the idea floating in their heads that this is more of a girls camp,” she observed. “But when the boys were pretending to be a fairy and flying around, it was very accepted. Fairies don’t look a certain way, they don’t act a certain way. Kindness and being good to the planet Earth and taking care of nature, those are the messages we try to relay to the kiddos.”
