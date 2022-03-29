Mountain View resident Kathy Bonte is a proud member of FabMo, a Sunnyvale nonprofit dedicated to reducing waste in landfills, repurposing unused textiles and providing resources to teachers.
“I think that keeping 70 tons of material out of the landfill every year is pretty impressive for a small, all-volunteer organization,” said Bonte, who serves on the FabMo board. “We also like to support teachers and educators. … We’re a very affordable source of really great materials for a lot of artists and teachers.”
FabMo began 20 years ago, when Hannah and Jonathan Cranch of Palo Alto saw bags of good-quality fabric in trash bags in front of the Design Center in San Francisco. Prompted to do something about the waste, FabMo was born.
Bonte joined FabMo as a volunteer in 2009 and became a board member last year.
The goal of FabMo, Bonte said, is to inform people about textile waste and encourage creative ways to conserve material.
“I think our goal is to educate and inspire,” she said. “We want to educate people about the issue of textile waste, which is a serious one, and we also want to inspire people to reuse and be creative with the materials that are available to them. So, I think we operate on two levels: educating and inspiring.”
Sharing resources
Bonte noted that FabMo offers resources and creative projects to educators and their classrooms.
“We’ll provide what we call ‘teacher boxes,’ with little projects that teachers can implement using the materials that they get from FabMo,” she said. “We also have carpet squares, which are really popular with teachers, to have kids sit on those squares in the classroom. A lot of people from FabMo were at one point involved in education, if they’re not currently, so we all have a soft spot for teachers.”
FabMo also works with high schools and clubs to support their projects. Their latest partnership is with Future Business Leaders of America at Homestead High School.
“The Future Business Leaders of America are coming in and they have a project to do every year and they’re going to be working with us,” Bonte said. “We also said we’d be happy to donate to their art department and their theater department and things like that.”
Bonte added that a lot of FabMo’s materials are perfect for art classes or projects in schools, and members have reached out to teachers, who have greatly appreciated the supplies.
FabMo gets its materials from a variety of places, including the San Francisco Design Center and closing fabric shops.
“We get all sorts of materials from the Design Center; it’s not just fabric – there’s leather, there’s wallpaper, there’s sometimes pieces of wood, since somebody might be looking at flooring options, we get a lot of tile,” Bonte said. “And we also get private donations from people: sewers and quilters and whatnot and fabric from fabric stores that may be closing down or something that might give us some of their fabric.”
The organization also hosts annual showcases with opportunities for artists who have used FabMo materials to share and sell their work, according to Bonte.
“This year’s showcase was the third one we’ve done,” she said. “Normally, we would have a yearly event where artists who use FabMo materials could showcase their work and this time, because of COVID, it was impossible to do that. So, we started an online version.”
In the future, Bonte said FabMo aspires to expand its outreach and increase funding.
“Another thing we hope to do is connect and partner with other like-minded organizations in both the arts and environ-mental space,” she added. “I am also hoping that down the road we may find a corporate benefactor who would be willing to subsidize the space for our operations. The bulk of any funds we receive currently go to rent and utilities, and with that amount reduced, we would have more to spend on outreach and education.”
For more information, visit fabmo.org.