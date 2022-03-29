Los Altos teens Riya Mehrotra, Katie Byon and Alyssa Fang have developed a potentially groundbreaking device that could track porch pirates and report package theft directly to the police.
As a group, they have competed in national robotics competitions, receiving an invitation to the final round in Greece several years in a row. The three aspiring engineers work out of a Los Altos garage that contains tens of thousands of LEGOs, the primary building material for their robots. Riya and Katie attend Bullis Charter School, while Alyssa is a student at The Girls Middle School.
The girls are well-versed in tech-nology at 13 years old. They make up the #PandaPower Robotics team, aided by their coach – and Riya’s dad – Shishir Mehrotra. For their final practice before the Northern California championship, Katie and Alyssa donned homemade #PandaPower T-shirts and headbands, while Riya truly committed in a full panda costume.
#PandaPower has competed in the FIRST LEGO League, a robotics league for 9-16 year olds, for the past six years. Riya is the only continuing member of the team this year – Katie and Alyssa are both new and said that though this is their first year participating in #PandaPower, they have long been aware of the team and its accomplishments through Riya.
“In our Zoom classes last year, she used to spam the chat with messages about #PandaPower,” Alyssa said. “So we already knew about all the cool things the team did.”
Design and execution
The FIRST LEGO League has two components of competition: robotics and a themed innovation project.
This year’s theme, “Cargo Connect,” asked teams to identify a problem related to the transportation of products and design a new piece of technology to address it. The girls began to explore the issue of package theft after a porch pirate stole a box from Riya’s family, and they were ultimately inspired to create the Bait Box after viewing a video by engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober. Rober’s video, currently sitting at 21.5 million views, goes through the process of creating a bait box that not only tracks and records the perpetrators, but also ejects a cup full of glitter to douse them with.
While the girls were intrigued by the concept, they knew they had to make theirs a bit more practical.
“We needed to make a scalable version that would cost less than $100 so that it can be used by police stations everywhere,” Riya said.
From there, the team consulted detectives from the Los Altos Police Department, an Amazon Hub ® Locker lead and an expert in the prototyping platform Arduino, who guided them on how to approach the design and execution of their box.
The final Bait Box prototype is a 3D printed box that contains a GPS device and other electronic hardware hidden under a false “gift,” such as a pile of rocks or an old gym sock.
The first trial run with the Los Altos Police Department was successful, with Detective Anthony Fantozzi noting the department would be open to the Bait Box so that officers don’t have to rely on luck to catch package thieves.
Not only did the team bring the Bait Box from paper to life, but they also are currently testing community implementation. For a donation to the project, Los Altos residents can obtain their own boxes to use. #PandaPower plans to issue a new version, Bait Box Pro, which will add a live camera feed.
The three teens giggled their way through a rehearsal presentation describing the sophisticated work they have put into their project and the two robots they built for the competition. As Riya, Katie and Alyssa described tasks such as learning a new program for the robots’ code and the technique they developed to keep the robots’ movements grounded and consistent, they punctuated their explanations with the silly jokes and mannerisms common to middle schoolers, a reminder that they are not adult professionals, just intelligent teens growing up in the center of high-tech innovation.
Team #PandaPower brought home first prize at their latest competition Feb. 26, meaning they are on their way to competing in the international championship this spring.