Swallows are famous for leaving their cliff nests in San Juan Capistrano each October and, after wintering in Argentina, returning the following March.
While not as well-known, a stand of eucalyptus trees – one tree in particular – in Los Altos’ Redwood Grove Nature Preserve is the preferred annual nesting spot for a colony of great blue herons, to the delight of local park visitors.
In late winter, the birds start scoping out a suitable spot for a nest, often returning to the previous year’s location, high in the canopy.
Matthew Dodder, executive director of the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, explained that the herons “select nest sites based on low predator risk, often 30 feet or more aboveground in trees with heavy branches to support their bulky nests (up to 1.5 meters across).”
The large nests are necessary for a family of extra-large birds: Adults stand approximately 4 feet tall and boast 6-foot wingspans. While herons can lay from two to six eggs per clutch, only two chicks generally survive to fledge. The parents share in the 25- to 30-day incubation of the pale blue eggs, as well as the feeding by regurgitation. According to audubon.org, the young leave the nest at about 65-90 days. A local heron aficionado said Redwood Grove chicks/juveniles will likely be visible and audible around the third week of May.
Building a family home
In a YouTube video on the local herons, the meticulous job of nest-building is documented.
Males go in search of suitable twigs, snapping them off branches and inspecting them for suitability; they then present them to the female.
Dodder explained that the birds tend to use a nesting site for several years, and some of the older nest materials can be used or reinforced.
“There can be some thieving among colony members for the best materials,” he added.
In years when there are multiple successful nests, the cacophony at the Grove is hard to miss: a chorus of strange clicking sounds and other vocalizations as the young scuffle at feeding time, and the occasional prehistoric-sounding (one imagines pterodactyl-like) squawking of the adults as they fly to the nest.
The population of the “great blues” at Redwood Grove varies year to year, ranging from robust to scant. Possibilities for a disappointing season a couple of years ago included construction noise, predators in the area, lack of food availability and the loss of one of the large eucalyptus trees earlier that winter.
Out and about
Herons can also be seen elsewhere in Los Altos Hills, hunting for gophers or – to homeowners’ chagrin – staking out koi ponds. They even have been spotted flying above downtown Los Altos as they make their way to fishing grounds in the baylands. ®
Great blue herons are excellent hunters – and patient ones – as they stand as still as statues waiting for unsuspecting gophers to raise their heads or for a fish to swim into range.
“They feed on fish, molluscs, invertebrates, snakes, lizards and even mice, rats, gophers or other birds,” Dodder said. “I have actually seen a great blue heron choke down a ground squirrel!”
The excitement builds
Los Altos resident Shirley Okita enjoys frequent trips to the park with her dog Wendy, especially when gathering with friends for Shoup Park’s informal tai chi sessions.
“The big birds are coming back again,” she said in mid-February. “We heard the noise last Friday during the tai chi practice. Everyone was excited to hear the familiar sound of them.”
Okita said she likes to see the birds “flying in and out to feed the babies in the big nests. … They are so pretty flying under the blue sky with the big wings, so gracefully. I think they give people hope and happiness when they’re walking to the woods with the expectation of looking up high in the tree. They are so awesome.”
Rick Wolfrom of Mountain View also expressed a sense of excitement at the start of heron season – “the idea that the herons are here now.”
Although he missed last year, he recalled frequent walks through the park on his way to his “meditation bench” by the erstwhile eucalyptus trees at the opposite end of the park; those trees were the preferred roosting spot of dozens of turkey vultures – another sight to behold; but alas, a thing of the past.
“You’d sometimes see the herons down on the ground – so close by, and you saw how big they were,” Wolfrom said. “They were so directed at what they were doing (hunting), and seemed to have no fear. Other times, you wouldn’t see them, but you knew they were there, in a different tree, or behind it – you could hear them, could hear branches breaking – and all of a sudden you might get a sighting when they’d get up and fly to another spot.”
He also enjoyed pointing out the nests to passing children: “Hey, look up there!” And the subsequent “Wow!” as they discovered them.
Everyone seemed to get excited by the herons, he said, from neighbors and first-time visitors to young park workers who would ask, “Did you see any today?”
“Ah, the times I wished I had a really good camera,” he said wistfully.
The annual spectacle is well worth a trip to Redwood Grove. Following the short path between Shoup Park and the Grove, be sure to look up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments