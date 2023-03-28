Great blue herons, Jitze Couperus

Photo courtesy of Jitze Couperus

Great blue herons, a beloved bird in many nature circles, are found in Los Altos’ Redwood Grove Nature Preserve.

Swallows are famous for leaving their cliff nests in San Juan Capistrano each October and, after wintering in Argentina, returning the following March.

While not as well-known, a stand of eucalyptus trees – one tree in particular – in Los Altos’ Redwood Grove Nature Preserve is the preferred annual nesting spot for a colony of great blue herons, to the delight of local park visitors.

Great Blue Heron clipart

