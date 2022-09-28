Kathryn Hilton has returned to her roots – in Los Altos and in art.
Her current solo exhibition at Gallery 9 in Los Altos, “In the Garden: An Artist’s View,” features more than 30 of her richly textured depictions of local gardens, including those at the Los Altos History House and Hidden Villa.
A local – born at Stanford Hospital and raised in Los Altos – Hilton has lived in a variety of places and traveled to many more. Working 30 years as a management consultant, she saw the world, sketchbook in hand.
A Los Altos High School graduate and an art history major in college, Hilton had originally planned on a career in art management. While that objective changed a bit, her career with Contoural, based in Los Altos, “enabled me to travel the world and see the great collections of art all over the world,” she said.
When she had children, she said she looked for artistic endeavors that were “quick and easy – watercolors, jewelry making – things that were more portable.” While she didn’t always have the big home studio she has now, art was always part of her lifestyle.
Her current work features multi-step layered pieces. Starting with printed images created with a large gel plate, Hilton then adds acrylic paint and finally watercolor and pastels. The result is rich with color and texture.
Asked how she came up with the unique technique, Hilton recalled that it began with a free gel plate printing class at the Encinitas Library.
“Then I thought, how can I incorporate that with my travel sketching?” she said.
Hilton experimented with ways to get away from conventional monoprints and create something more representational.
“Gradually, the plates got bigger, and the technique got more complex,” she noted.
In the garden
The COVID lockdowns had an influence on her recent subject matter. Living in the San Diego area at the time, Hilton joined the San Diego Botanic Garden and started visiting there every week.
“It was a place of refuge,” she said. “You start noticing what’s blooming, what’s not – kind of in slow motion. I got hooked.”
Moving back to Los Altos a year and a half ago, she wanted that sense of peace to continue.
“I joined Filoli, Gamble, all the local gardens, and I’d bring my sketchbook,” she said.
She also joined the Santa Clara Valley Watercolor Society, enjoying the group’s plein air painting sessions on Thursdays.
“It’s fun to explore new places as well,” Hilton added.
Gardens also captivated her during her travels – from the Majorelle Garden in Marrakech to the Gardens of Versailles outside Paris.
“They’re a space of inspiration for me,” she said.
In addition to her garden paintings, Hilton has done landscapes and seascapes – and occasionally something completely out of the box.
“I’ve also done some interesting commissions,” she said, such as an “illuminated manuscript a Los Altos resident wanted as tribute to his wife for her birthday.”
The piece was created in the style of the illuminated manuscripts of St. Hildegard, the 12th-century German mystic who, among other things, was an artist, author, composer and pharmacist.
“I learned a lot about St. Hildegard,” Hilton said. “It was a fun project.”
Although Hilton is a professional artist, she believes art is for everyone.
“People think art is kind of inaccessible,” she said. “Just take a class. I still take classes. You can just take a class and play around and learn new things.”
And as part of the Los Altos Art Docents group, she’s looking forward to helping introduce the world of art to elementary school students this year.
Hilton’s solo exhibition at Gallery 9 runs through Sept. 30 at 142 Main St., Los Altos. Her companion book, “In the Garden,” is available at Gallery 9, the Los Altos History Museum and from Amazon. She hopes the visual tour of 12 local sites, with a map, will inspire readers to “get out and explore the gardens.”
To view Hilton’s work and for more information, visit kathrynhilton.com or her Instagram page at @hilton.kw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments