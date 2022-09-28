Kathryn Hilton garden painting

Kathryn Hilton paints in her home studio in Los Altos. Hilton’s art depicting Bay Area gardens is on display in a solo exhibition at Gallery 9.

 Courtesy of Kathryn Hilton

Kathryn Hilton has returned to her roots – in Los Altos and in art.

Her current solo exhibition at Gallery 9 in Los Altos, “In the Garden: An Artist’s View,” features more than 30 of her richly textured depictions of local gardens, including those at the Los Altos History House and Hidden Villa.

Kathryn Hilton Edible Garden Hidden Villa

Kathryn Hilton’s work includes a painting of Hidden Villa’s edible garden featured in her “In the Garden” book.
Kathryn Hilton Filoli

Kathryn Hilton’s work includes a scene showcasing apple blossoms and irises lining a path at Filoli.

