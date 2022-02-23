Starting the new year with goals and resolutions has been a tradition many of us have participated in over the years. In lots of families, this tradition trickles down to college-aged children preparing for college, attending college or about to graduate from college.
Often these goals and resolutions generate excitement and anticipation about growing, experiencing new things, forging new friendships and earning a degree.
But what about this year?
The start of 2022 had a different feeling.
There was a bit of relief that restrictions enacted amid the pandemic were lifting. Socializing was becoming a bit easier. Making plans that could be completed without disruption was within our grasp. Things were feeling more relaxed.
But then a new variant arrived and many families, especially those with college-aged children, were forced to pivot yet again.
This pivot wasn’t just about social distancing, mask wearing or keeping gatherings small. The 2022 pivot provided a whiplash of notifications that the winter/spring semester would return to remote learning for many college students. This set off an intense energy filled with burnout, exhaustion and mental weariness.
In supporting my parent and caregiving clients with developing their productivity strategies and staying individually connected with their teens and college-aged children, we’ve spent a lot of time developing their PIVOT Blueprint.
The PIVOT Blueprint is a mindset and mapping system that helps families respond to external factors that change or derail their master plans. It incorporates the eight dimensions of wellness into goal setting, resource mining and open communication. It provides a soft place to land when family members are overwhelmed and are struggling to find solutions during difficult times and situations.
The five key components of the PIVOT Blueprint follow.
P: Priorities
When there are changes and detours in plans, it’s important to redefine priorities. An effective visual tool to use is a decision-making matrix. You can make this electronically or get creative with (large) paper and a variety of creativity tools (for example, markers, washi tape, sticky notes, stickers, etc.). On the paper, create four squares (quadrants) and label them:
• Important and urgent
• Important and not urgent
• Not important but urgent
• Not important and not urgent
As you start to look at the ways you will respond to short- and long-term changes, you can reassess your priorities based on which quadrant your thoughts and ideas are listed in. This decision-making matrix can be updated as needed.
I: Identity Shift
When we are forced to make sudden changes or shifts, it can disrupt certain aspects of our identity. This can show up in the form of self-doubt or imposter syndrome. When your identity feels uncertain and not how you envisioned yourself at a certain time in your life, it’s important to create and solidify daily routines that keep you focused on your core values and overall wellness.
V: Vision Boards
Vision boards can be created anytime throughout the calendar year, and they are an excellent way to tap into everyone’s creativity. A vision board is a visual tool to help you stay focused on the goals you’ve set individually and as a family. This year, I encouraged my clients to focus on creating quarterly vision boards. This was a gentle way to set goals with some wiggle room for any abrupt changes or detours that may arise due to the current state of things.
O: Open Communication
The ways families communicate become increasingly important as we are spending more time together and more time at home. Having clear and open communication is critical, because overwhelm and burnout are on the rise. During my workshop sessions, participants practice SAFE Chat to help cultivate an environment of open communication.
• S: Say exactly what you’re feeling – not what you’re thinking.
• A: Answer any questions that come up after you’ve said what you’re feeling.
• F: Forget your ego and let go of being right. Remember your connection to your family members/loved ones.
• E: Exhale. Start fresh. Review your priorities list and vision board.
T: Timeouts
Sometimes we become overwhelmed before we can adjust, and this is when we need a timeout. I encourage my clients to create a “timeout corner” that’s relaxed and cozy. Having this dedicated space is a great self-care and communication tool that invites family members to push the pause button, unplug, rest and make mental space for your next pivot.
Kanesha Baynard is a Los Altos resident, author, productivity strategist and creator of the Creativity Summit, which provides tools and materials for families to learn, play, create and connect. For more information, visit boldlivingtoday.com.