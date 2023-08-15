At its July 11 meeting, the Los Altos City Council recognized the 30th anniversary of the nonprofit Friends of Stevens Creek Trail. Friends board president Greg Unangst, center, holds the proclamation, read by Mayor Sally Meadows, second from left. In accepting the award, Unangst discussed the many years it took to build the few miles of Stevens Creek Trail residents enjoy today, noting that “progress is measured in decades.” Also pictured: Friends executive director Rajiv Mathur, left; board member Steve Garrity, second from right; and board member Scott Trappe, right.
