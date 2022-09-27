Before he ever picked up a set of drumsticks, Rohan Panchal fixated on musical beats and vibrations.
“When Rohan was young, he would listen to music, and all he cared about was the beats,” mom Manisha said of her now 16-year-old son. “He couldfeel it.”
Panchal started playing the drums about seven years ago, and his passion for music grew. His mom said he formed a close bond with his drum teacher and began to take on students of his own.
When both Panchal’s grandfather and his drum teacher began to show signs of hearing loss, he carried his love of music over to the hard-of-hearing community.
“He realized that by working with his grandfather and teacher who were deaf, you can still appreciate music even if you can’t hear as well,” Manisha said.
Now a junior at Los Altos High School, Panchal uses his experience drumming and teaching to bring music to kids with hearing loss.
“I wanted to build a deaf music community,” Panchal said. “So, I partnered with this nonprofit called No Limits and developed my own music course.”
When Panchal initially looked into music programs developed specifically for deaf people, he found few.
“I wanted to tie in the deaf community with the music community, so last year I reached out to my school level,” he said. “They said they don’t have a music community. At No Limits, they didn’t really have a music program either.”
No Limits is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides after-school programs and opportunities for deaf and hard-of-hearing kids. Here, Panchal was not only a teacher, but also a student.
“Over time, through working with the kids who can’t hear, Rohan developed different techniques, which are different than teaching hearing kids,” Manisha said.
At No Limits, Panchal taught music theory, music appreciation and music history courses.
“I had been teaching a 10-week music course that I developed myself,” he said. “And I realized that not only is there a need for a deaf community in LA, but there is a need up here in Los Altos.”
So, Panchal began working with No Limits to create a permanent music program in Los Altos.
“What I have been doing for the past six months is developing a subsection of No Limits to bring music to the deaf community up here,” he said.
His program, No Limits Community Club for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, focuses on the vibrations of percussion instruments that deaf and hard-of-hearing kids can physically feel. The program’s first meeting, held Aug. 27, drew kids and adults.
“We had about 35 people attend and about 10 children,” Manisha said. “We are hoping to expand throughout the Bay Area and broader California.”
For more information on Panchal’s program, email rohanpanchal@gmail.com.
