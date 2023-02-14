Although the average annual median household income in Los Altos is more than $250,000, the people who formulate the city’s policies and plans – city council members – receive a yearly stipend of only $3,600.
According to documents provided to the Town Crier, council members receive a monthly stipend of $300.
Mountain View City Council members receive a much heftier $15,014.74 annually, divided into biweekly stipends of $577.49. Mountain View’s mayor receives a higher stipend, $18,769.40 annually, or $721.90 biweekly, according to city of Mountain View spokesperson Lenka Wright.
Many cities, including Los Altos, may offer council members health insurance benefits, but Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows said not many local residents realize that city council members are compensated at such a low rate.
While the position of council member is considered part-time, Meadows said it’s more accurate to consider it a full-time job, especially for the mayor. Meadows previously served as council member before being appointed mayor in December.
“Many people don’t realize that council members in Los Altos, and in many smaller cities, are essentially volunteers,” she said in an email. “The stipend in Los Altos is the same for all Council members, including mayor. Being mayor does take more time, although all Council members spend a significant amount of time each month on preparation, meetings (Council, Commissions, Boards, etc.), emails (LOTS of them) and community interaction and events.”
Councilmember Pete Dailey, elected to his first term on the council in November, said council members should be paid appropriately for the work they do.
“I think the pay is too low, and most other jurisdictions, like Mountain View, pay substantially more,” he said. “Los Altos should raise the rate. … It is right and appropriate to pay people for the work they do, and to hold them to high expectations for performance.”
According to Dailey, the stipend adds a sense of accountability to holding a council seat, as the city could take action against council members’ misdeeds.
“I think the stipend is almost a meaningless amount to council members, but the fact that there is a stipend may mean that there is added recourse if a council member does something inappropriate,” he said. “Because the city pays, even a nominal amount, that probably means council members could be charged more effectively with honest services fraud.”
Dailey added that he didn’t run for the position with the stipend or money in mind.
“I spent far more of my own money to get elected than I will ever recoup from the stipend,” he said.
Meadows viewed running for council as an extension of her community responsibility and an extension of her community volunteer efforts.
She noted that even if stipends were to increase, even to Mountain View levels, the wage is still nowhere near livable, and she doesn’t know if raising the stipend would encourage people to run for council positions.
