Six of the Los Altos School District’s seven elementary schools – Almond, Covington, Gardner Bullis, Loyola, Santa Rita and Springer – were awarded the 2023 California Distinguished School Award. Oak Elementary School won the award in 2020, and was therefore ineligible to receive the award again in 2023.
The California Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools for their excellent work in one of two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance by analyzing data
reported through the 2022 CDE Dashboard. LASD’s student achievement scores reflected excellence in both
categories. The award program is returning this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended reporting of state and local student data in 2020.
“We are thrilled to announce that our elementary schools received the California Distinguished School Award,” said LASD Superintendent Sandra McGonagle. “I thank our teachers, staff, students and families for their collaboration in achieving this wonderful honor. Together, we provide an excellent education for all children in a welcoming environment that helps them achieve to the highest levels,”
California Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond announced the awards Jan. 6.
“California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families,” Thurmond said.
For more information on the California Distinguished School Award, visit tinyurl.com/4p256zuz.
