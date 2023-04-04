In 2020, the City of Los Altos installed the cycle track on Almond Avenue to increase the safety of students traveling to and from Los Altos High. Hundreds of high school students use the two-way cycle track each week, which has increased their reported level of comfort with biking to school.
Many cities in California have implemented protected bike lanes and two-way cycle tracks that are extremely successful. Since this type of infrastructure is still rather new for Los Altos, it requires additional awareness for those navigating around it in a motorized vehicle or on foot. Follow these safety tips for biking, driving, and walking in or near the cycle track.
What is a cycle track?
A cycle track is a bike lane that is physically separated from motor vehicle traffic lanes and exclusively for the use of bicycles. They may be one-way or two-way. The Los Altos Almond Avenue cycle track is a two-way cycle track, meaning it allows bicyclists to travel in both directions on one side of the road.
Cycle tracks offer many benefits:
• They improve the level of comfort and safety of bicyclists.
• They reduce the risk of “dooring” (when a bicyclist is hit by a vehicle door being opened).
• They are more attractive to bicyclists of all ages and skill levels.
• They provide physical separation between cars and bicycles.
How to safely ride a bicycle in the cycle track
The same rules of the road apply in a cycle track as in other bicycle infrastructures. Bicyclists should always wear a helmet, be predictable, and use hand signals. In a cycle track, while bicyclists are separated from the traffic most of the time, intersections and driveways can be challenging and are where crashes typically happen. The following are good practices to remember to stay safe when riding on Almond Avenue:
• Slow down at intersections and look both ways. Bicyclists should stay vigilant for pedestrians crossing the street and be alert for vehicles trying to make a turn across their route when they are going straight. Remember that not all drivers use their signals before turning.
• Slow down at driveways. Vehicles may cross the cycle track to exit or enter a driveway. This is especially important in the morning and in the afternoon near Los Altos High, as a high volume of people access or exit the school during the same period.
• Always yield to pedestrians at intersections.
• Be mindful of other bicyclists coming in the opposite direction when making a turn.
How to safely drive near the cycle track
• When turning across the cycle track drivers must:
• Look both directions for bicyclists
• Wait for any oncoming bicyclists to clear the intersection before turning.
• Remember that bicyclists in the cycle track have the right-of-way
• At the intersection of Almond Avenue and San Antonio Road, drivers should stay in the right lane to make a right turn. Yield to traffic and bicyclists before executing the turn.
• Remember that unlike in a conventional bike lane, bicyclists travel both ways in the cycle track. When turning left, look carefully left, and right, for bicyclists traveling in both directions, and yield to the bicyclists.
• Always use your signals when you want to turn.
• When exiting a driveway, look carefully for bicyclists coming both ways.
• Remember that it is illegal to park or stop on Almond Avenue at any time.
• Drive slowly and predictably and follow the posted speed limit.
How to safely walk and cross the cycle track
• Look both ways and all around when crossing the street. Be alert for bicyclists traveling in both directions in the cycle track
• Do not cross midblock. Crossing midblock, where drivers and bicyclists do not expect it, is the most common cause of pedestrian injury. Always cross at an intersection.
• Be visible by wearing brightly colored clothing and reflective materials.
More street improvements to come on Almond Avenue
More recently, the City of Los Altos has decided to improve the design of the cycle-track with vertical elements between the vehicles and the bicycles and additional markings and signage. These improvements will give visual cues that the cycle-track is a two-way facility and increase the level of comfort and safety of the bicyclists. This project is part of the Annual Signage and Striping plan of the City of Los Altos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments