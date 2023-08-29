DSC_0755-ready.jpg

Magician and business owner Andrew Evans crafts the props for many of his most successful illusions in his Los Altos Hills garage.

The places where people pursue their passions often are not as special as they are.

Cases in point, the ordinary home settings where three local residents are creating magic, modern art and music.

Andrew Evans’ magic shows rely on his skills as a designer and engineer. He makes many of his illusion props, as well as fun personal projects, from his Los Altos Hills garage.
Rana Davis designs most of her colorful and complex art from her home office.

Bill Brown designed and built the work desk in his at-home music studio with about $1,000 worth of maple boards.

