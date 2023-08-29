The places where people pursue their passions often are not as special as they are.
Cases in point, the ordinary home settings where three local residents are creating magic, modern art and music.
Andrew Evans, who has gained acclaim for his Magic Patio enterprise, builds stage props, as well as furniture, in the roughly 200-square-foot garage adjoining the Los Altos Hills home built by his grandparents decades ago.
Avid art collector Rana Davis, at age 67, dove into her own personal art practice while coming out of the pandemic and landed on Plexiglass and computers as her media of choice. Her creative space is basically a computer desk.
Retired electrical engineer and guitarist Bill Brown not only makes music, but also made the furniture in his studio, a repurposed bedroom in the Los Altos home he shares with his wife, Phyllis.
The “where” is pretty straightforward, but what about the “how” and “why”: A trio of house calls provided some answers.
Maestro of the Magic Patio
Evans, a magician, was in his garage workshop surrounded by the tools of his trade – the design and building part of it, that is. But he couldn’t make a deck of cards magically appear when asked to do a trick, so he used what was on hand – some small plastic pieces – to create an interactive experience. Fun to see a little plastic disk come out of his ear.
Indeed, the first magic trick he did at age 6 was the same thing, using a quarter, a skill he learned from a VHS tape.
That was yesterday, this is today. He has an engineering degree from Brown University and did post-graduate work at the Rhode Island School of Design and Stanford University, where he was a teaching assistant in the design program. He even designed and built tree houses in the Pacific Northwest for a while. (He’s proud of the one he built in his neighbor’s yard in Los Altos Hills.)
As a wannabe Disney Imagineer, when he moved to an apartment in the San Francisco Mission/Bernal neighborhood 10 years ago, Evans imagined more than barbecues on his patio. With a 10-person team, he began building a 45-person theater with a secret entrance, bar and box office that doubled as his bedroom. The Magic Patio was born.
After putting on patio performances from May to November for five years, Evans had enough of a following, he said, to “make it a full-time gig.”
He moved to a new venue just down the street from his old apartment. The unassuming facade is a candy store and a library showcasing his impressive collection of magic books.
“It’s very secretive, and when you walk through the front area, you’re in a Disneyesque setting,” Evans said.
During the pandemic, he did online and private functions, but the experience was still magical. He’s back to performing live shows Fridays and Saturdays.
In his own words, he creates “one-of-a-kind tricks inspired by Old School magic rather than re-creating it.” For example, he makes his performing partner’s reclining body disappear, with the exception of her head and feet.
And he’s been known to levitate in a snowstorm on the Magic Patio stage.
It’s kind of fun,” he said.
From plastic tea set to Plexiglass
Davis always has been enamored with design and art, and jokes that she married her husband, Art, an investment banker, because of his name.
Their Los Altos home is a showcase for contemporary art.
“Surrounding myself with interesting, fun and beautiful things brings me much joy and inspiration,” Davis said.
Perhaps during the cloistered days of the pandemic, her surroundings inspired her to create her own art form using Plexiglass. Davis comes from a solid arts background – the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in San Francisco, a stint with famed jewelry designer Aldo Cipullo in New York and art history studies at UC Berkeley. She later studied graphic design.
“The timing seemed just right,” Davis said.
Indeed, she just has sold 12 of her pieces to YouTube corporate headquarters in San Bruno.
Davis calls herself a laser artist and Plexiglass sculptor. Her 3D pieces are composed of colorful abstract shapes.
Like Evans, Davis too was 6 when she fell in love with something – in this case, the gift of a neon plastic tea set.
“It sticks with me to this day. Light and color traveling through each other. … It was mesmerizing and still is,” she recalled.
Hence the choice of Plexiglass.
Davis set up shop at her home desktop computer.
“All my designs start by staring at a blank computer screen and drawing experimental vector shapes in Adobe Illustrator, followed by continual manipulation and countless versions until there is an ‘aha moment’ when I know I’m done,” she said.
She converts her design files to pattern pieces in LightBurn software and cuts them on an industrial laser cutter at Maker Nexus in Sunnyvale. Her only limitations are the colors of available materials and the maximum surface of the laser cutter. Her kaleidoscope of colored Plexiglass and other supplies are stored in a spare room.
“Plexiglass Prozac” is one way she refers to her pieces, because she hopes the bright colors, fanciful shapes and color interplay make people happy.
A notable music maker
Music is a language, guitarist Brown believes, and his entire family was fluent. He and his wife, Phyllis, bonded over music when they first met in 1966. And their two children joined the chorus.
“I can’t sing,” Brown said, as he sat in his home studio among the paraphernalia it takes to create and record music.
But his wife and daughter certainly could. The boys (he and their son) played guitar; the girls, piano or guitar. And, as the expression goes, they made beautiful music together – mostly.
When Brown, an electrical engineer, was looking ahead to his retirement after 30 years with Hewlett-Packard, he gave serious thought to what he wanted to do. He decided he wanted to remodel their poorly insulated home himself and take his guitar playing to the next level, where he would be paid – not for the money, but to signify a certain level of competence.
It took him 10 years to remodel the house, going from room to room, taking each down to the studs. During the process, he took up woodworking and crafted all the cabinetry himself. He designed and built the work desk in his “studio” from about $1,000 worth of maple boards.
Brown, who took guitar lessons as a child, resumed them and, as he progressed, occasionally subbed for his instructor at musical gigs. As a “competent” guitarist, he chalked up 13 shows, or approximately 130 performances, with Sunnyvale and Saratoga community theater groups, as well as playing in the Los Altos Stage Company Follies.
“The nature of music has changed,” he said, referring to the availability of multitrack recording software that makes home studios possible.
He started with GarageBand and has graduated to Logic Pro.
Five years ago, he joined forces with Rory van Tuyl, also of Los Altos, and they’ve been “covering,” or recording new versions of cover songs. Van Tuyl sings the lead and Brown harmonizes.
“I still can’t sing,” Brown said.
Brown has six guitars and plays daily. His favorite is the one he is holding at the moment. design to create an intimate, urban Disneyland.
