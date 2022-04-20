Organizing isn’t just about having your shelves and cupboards looking “Pinterest perfect,” it’s also about sustainability, minimizing and recycling.
So many factors go into each of these three main components. At the end of April, we celebrate Earth Day. Organizing goes hand-in-hand with making the world a better place now and for future generations.
First, think about sustainability and ask yourself: Do I have the correct systems in place to consistently stay organized? Am I aware of what I own and in what quantities? Are my belongings easy to see and keep track of, or are they hidden away and forgotten? Do I keep rebuying the same items because I have no idea if I already own them?
When you own more than you actually need, it creates waste. At some point, you will have to throw out expired foods and medications, products that have decomposed or become unusable and scented products that now have a very unpleasant odor. Not everything can be composted or recycled – much of what we throw out ends up in a landfill, most likely for many years.
When we have sustainable organi-zing systems in place, there is little to no waste. We know exactly what we own, where it’s located and only own what we will actually use on a regular basis. If someone were to go to our cupboards looking for a particular ingredient, for example, they would find an unexpired can, box or bottle of what they need, not 12 of the same product in various stages of quality.
Minimalizing is very powerful and empowering. It can literally change your life and your world. It doesn’t mean that you have to become a minimalist. You don’t have to have a spartan wardrobe, starve yourself or walk everywhere. It does mean that you are mindful of what you buy and why. ®洳
Reuse, recycle, regift
Consider your purchases this week: Were they for absolute necessities or retail therapy?
Retail therapy means you are shopping because you may feel lonely, bored or filling something else in your life that may be missing. It’s very common and not impossible to overcome. When we buy more than we can actually use on a regular basis, it becomes waste.
Spend this week shopping from your closet and wearing different outfits every day until you have worn everything (except maybe that outfit from the wedding that the bride insisted you wear and you’re holding on to it because she might ask about it. Trust me, she won’t).
Try creating new dishes from what you have in your pantry and fridge. Use up before you shop for more.
I love recycling. It makes me feel good to know that I am helping the world become healthier by doing the following: limiting the garbage I throw out, shopping at thrift stores (giving items a second, third or more life), donating what I can so it can be reused many times over and, finally, recycling the few items I can’t regift.
I imagine cardboard food packages becoming books for kids, plastic becoming park benches, rags being turned into tote bags.
Being completely organized changes how you live, shop and think. It affects you physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. It may seem hard to start, but it’s so worth it in the end.
Los Altos resident Lyn Rogers, a professional organizer, is owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.