Finding beautiful vintage pieces can feel a lot like a treasure hunt. For some, this is part of the joy of antique furniture shopping; for others, it can sound exhausting.
Adding gorgeous vintage pieces to your home is easier now than it has ever been.
Instead of spending your weekends scouring estate sales and garage sales looking for that perfect Milo Baughman or Eames chair, curated vintage websites and even local stores do the work for you
Identify your style
It can feel intimidating to figure out what sorts of pieces fit your sense of style. The labels can be confusing: What’s the difference between Art Deco, Mid-Century Modern, ’70s boho and ’80s retro?
Begin by searching for inspiration. Snap pictures of furniture and decor you love in your favorite restaurants and friends’ homes. Notice when a piece of art or floral arrangement catches your attention. Flipping through a magazine or scrolling through Pinterest or Etsy can help you narrow down your style and find what resonates with you.
Your home and surroundings them-selves can serve as a wonderful source of inspiration. Original details in your home – crown molding, built-in shelves and architectural or structural elements, including when the home was built – can lead you to vintage pieces that reflect the details. I love preserving the character and quirks of historical homes and complementing those elements with furniture and decor.
If you’re not sure where to start, begin by playing with colors and textures. Incorporate subtle suggestions of burnt orange, moss green and warm neutrals. Wander your local flea market to see what catches your eye. Let your intuition guide you to pieces you love.
Let the experts do the work for you
Websites such as Chairish and 1stDibs curate vintage and retro furniture and decor that can be shipped to your doorstep. Companies such as West Elm, CB2 and Article offer updated, brand-new options of retro styles.
After doing some research, I found a set of antique Chippendale chairs at an online vintage store. I love the juxtaposition of these retro finds with more modern pieces in my home.
An interior designer can help with actually finding the right piece. I love finding a real treasure that’s authentic vintage, because it’s often one-of-a-kind. Vintage pieces feel cool and original in all kinds of spaces, whether modern or more traditional.
Shop local
If you’re willing to do some digging, you’ll find great deals at local thrift stores and yard sales. Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp allow you to look for more specific items available for pickup and delivery from others in your area.
I recently found a set of antique, 1930s silver and crystal andirons on 1stDibs for a client’s fireplace. They’re elegant and classic against the limestone surrounding the hearth.
Old becomes new again
There are many ways to breathe new life into vintage pieces. I love overdyed rugs because the process takes the original rug’s pattern and style and gives it a beautifully distressed look.
Reupholstering a chair, or adding a velvet tie cushion to an original wood or cane chair, both updates the piece and injects your own style into it.
Set vintage pieces against contemporary lines for a fun contrast. This interplay of elements emphasizes the character of each piece.
Vintage, antique and retro pieces need not feel stuffy or untouchable. These objects are meant to be part of the fabric of everyday life in your home, as they were for their previous owners. Each has its own story, which adds richness and texture to your space when combined with the elements that make your home uniquely yours.
Celeste Randolph is an interior designer in Los Altos. For more information, visit celesterandolphdesigns.com.