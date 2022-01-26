The pandemic changed the world of interior design. Comfortable spaces with a lived-in feel are replacing more formal designs. But you don’t need to sacrifice style to have a space that is both cozy and functional.
Inspired by nature
After spending much of the past two years quarantined in our homes, we’ve seen how important it is to bring the outdoors in. Textures of onyx, stone, marble, granite and birch are at home on kitchen countertops and bathroom sinks. Cotton, linen and ceramic textiles are both unfussy and beautiful. Eco-friendly and sustainable materials are more popular than ever before. Look for recycled metals, jute rugs, bio-glass and reclaimed wood. Light wood furniture, popular in Scandinavian styles, is a great choice for bedframes, dining chairs, tables and barstools.
Showcase fresh or dried flowers in sculptural and ceramic vases, and set them atop a stack of books on a coffee table or credenza. Choose a few easy (and pet-friendly!) indoor plants, like a pothos that will spill over bookcase shelves as it grows.
Find texture that’s there
A friend of mine moved into a 1920s Spanish-style home and was drawn to the built-in shelves, crown molding and original tile. Quirky, historical touches give the home character and personality. Huge windows flood the home with natural light.
She wanted to highlight the existing texture. Glass doors show off the built-in shelving, and a fresh coat of paint made the molding pop. Modern light fixtures create a lovely contrast between old and new.
Look around your home for where texture already exists. Kitchen countertops, wood panels and tile or herringbone wood floors all can provide inspiration, along with outdoor elements such as stone, native plants and the surrounding scenery.
Adding a personal touch
I love using family heirlooms in clients’ homes because each piece has its own story. In one home, we placed a Murano glass vase in front of a piece of modern art. The contrast retains both the many generations that have passed down the vase and the current owner’s love for all things modern.
Explore local vintage stores for one-of-a-kind pieces with texture. Midcentury and Danish collectors often provide curated collections of Eames chairs, polished teak sideboards and tufted couches. Look to local artisans for ceramic vases, plates and stoneware.
Play with both shape and texture. Combine clean lines and angled pieces with softer edges. Accessorize with wavy candlesticks dripping over antique brass holders, rounded mirrors and arched forms throughout the home.
Texture for all seasons
Layering rugs or layering elements of texture with bedding creates visual and textural interest. Swap out these elements as often as you’d like; switching the blanket or throw on your couch or bedding each season refreshes the space. Linen is perfect for both the warm days of summer and year-round, but add a velvet throw pillow or a soft faux fur throw for extra coziness as the weather cools. Stick to one or two main materials for furniture, like wood or metals, and swap out textiles to keep the space from feeling cluttered.
Surround yourself with textures that feel good to you. Your home should be a place that feels like you. With inspiration from nature, your home’s natural texture and the organic forms designers are loving, you can create a textured home you’ll love.
Celeste Randolph is an interior designer in Los Altos. For more information, visit celesterandolphdesigns.com.