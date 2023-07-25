07_19_23_HOME_beets.jpg

Beets can be harvested in approximately 50-60 days, meaning they will make for the ideal ingredient for late-summer and early-fall dishes.

Beets are one vegetable you can purchase most months of the year, but those you grow yourself taste the best. The good news is there is still time to grow your own this season.

These flavorful vegetables contain fiber, vitamins A and C, calcium, potassium, phosphorous and more iron than most vegetables. Betalain, the antioxidant and pigment in beets, can be used as a natural red dye and food coloring. In fact, it inspired the saying “red as a beet” and was used to provide that color in makeup.

