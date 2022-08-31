PhotoSorting_Larsen1.jpg
Mary Larsen/Town Crier

While preparing for a recent move, the last thing I had time for was sorting through hundreds of family photos.

I decided to simply box them up, whether in frames, albums or envelopes from where they’d been developed. There were even plastic bags full of old photos we’d taken from a secretary desk in my grandmother’s house when we sold it years ago.

PhotoSorting_Larsen2.jpg

