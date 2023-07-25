Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Although vehicles have been stored in one way or another for centuries, the modern garage has only existed for approximately 100 years. After World War II ended, the garage was also needed to store modern appliances such as washers and dryers in addition to cars. Over time, garages became storage units, workspaces and extensions of the home.
A whopping 93% of homeowners use their garage for storage, and 37% of homeowners don’t use their garage for even a single car.
Garages can serve us in many ways, but we must ensure it is genuinely functional and not just being used as a massively expensive storage unit. I did the math – two-car garages typically take up 15% of a home’s square footage. For a $1 million home, you are paying $150,000 for that space. If you pay a storage company for a similarly sized unit at $400 a month, you will have been paying for over 31 years. Is it worth it?
What if you could pare down that cost by using efficient storage solutions that also allow you to park both of your cars inside? Thinking of your garage in terms of zones instead of as one room will make more efficient use of the space. For the sake of this column, we are not going to include garages that are rental units, extra bedrooms or an office. Instead, we’ll focus on your need for storage.
Storage solutions should make use of the abundant vertical space along the three walls. Do you prefer to see everything you own? If so, wired shelving and labeled bins would make the most sense. If you prefer to have everything organized but unseen, built-in cupboards with doors are ideal. Whichever method you choose, don’t organize until you edit everything. Only keep what makes sense for your life right now.
Do you own paint that has dried out or is for a house you no longer own? Have your children grown out of Little League gear or their bikes? Do you have a pantry in the garage full of expired foods? Have you inherited or been gifted furniture you would never use in your home, but it is sitting in the middle of your garage? Do you even know what’s at the bottom of the piles? Hidden in the back of the cupboards? It’s time to rehome, donate, recycle or trash whatever isn’t useful to you right now, not in the future.
You’ll need zones for sports equipment, tools, cleaning supplies, automotive gear, laundry, mementos, holiday decorations and paper goods. Keep like with like. Use hooks or pulleys for bikes. Keep the floor as clear as you can for safety. Use bins with lids to keep out critters and dust. Honestly consider how many tools you’ll need. Are you a do-it-yourselfer or do you hire handypersons? Pegboards and toolboxes are better than loose tools. The rafters are great for seldom-used items.
Reclaim your garage as the space to protect your valuable cars and bikes, and safely store tools and excess paper products.
Remember, a well-organized garage increases the value of your home.
Los Altos Hills resident Lyn Rogers, a professional organizer, is owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
