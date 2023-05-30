Spring cleaning isn’t just about cleaning – it means so much more. This is the time to figure out what’s not working for you in your home and office. With the sunshine, blossoms and newly born animals, spring gives us the chance to refresh our homes with new life and updated systems.

 Just like in spring cleaning the garden, where you need to clear out the overgrowth of weeds and “deadhead” the flowers, our lives can get overwhelmed with unwanted clutter that needs to be cleared out.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.