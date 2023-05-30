Spring cleaning isn’t just about cleaning – it means so much more. This is the time to figure out what’s not working for you in your home and office. With the sunshine, blossoms and newly born animals, spring gives us the chance to refresh our homes with new life and updated systems.
Just like in spring cleaning the garden, where you need to clear out the overgrowth of weeds and “deadhead” the flowers, our lives can get overwhelmed with unwanted clutter that needs to be cleared out.
• Junk mail. Start by reducing the amount of junk mail that fills up your time and your recycling bin. Unsolicited emails are also begging for your undivided attention, but you can say “no” to receiving all unwanted paper and electronic mail by opting out. Cancel and unsubscribe to everything that isn’t benefiting your new life.
• Closets. Your closets should be filled with items that make you look and feel amazing. Worn-out, ill-fitting clothing and shoes need to be weeded out and either recycled or donated. Gifted clothes that are someone else’s taste should be appreciated and regifted to your favorite charity. A too-full closet doesn’t speak of prosperity but of fear of letting go. Embrace the textures and colors that make you feel strong and empowered.
• Bathrooms. A bathroom full of luxurious products that are past their prime isn’t healthy for your body. Toss them. If you have many items you’re allergic to or the scent bothers you, even if they are gifts, let them go. It’s actually a waste of money to hold onto anything that affects your health – you will save money on medical costs and missed work. If they are new or new-ish, friends may appreciate receiving them. You could hold a swap during a lunch date, and everyone benefits.
• Bedrooms. Sleeping well is so important for physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health, but if your bedroom is full of visual noise, you won’t be able to relax and rest sufficiently. The same is true about using sheets that are pilling, pillows that have lost their loft and holey blankets and comforters. Saving special bedding for guests is wonderful, but you are equally important. Replace the old with new ones
and donate the linens to animal shelters.
• Kitchen. Maybe now is the time to clean out the pantry and refrigerator and start over with healthier choices. Unexpired sealed foods can be donated, while other foods can be served at an impromptu dinner party to celebrate your newly cleared-out home. You can also have a no-spend week and eat exclusively from what you have on hand until everything is used up. It’s fun to come up with new recipes.
Two key things to remember: Clutter steals your energy, and don’t give up your determination to make a better world for yourself. As you complete these tasks, embrace the changes you see in your life. You will see a difference not just in your home, but also within yourself. You are uniquely wonderful. I believe in you. Believe it, too.
Los Altos Hills resident Lyn Rogers, a professional organizer, is owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
