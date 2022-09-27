Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Halloween is a hyperconsumerist holiday that results in a lot of waste, but choosing items purchased at a thrift store or made of natural materials can still create the familiar autumnal or spooky aesthetic many grew up loving.
Most thrift stores carry Halloween displays full of unique finds for a cheaper price than a big-box store, with the added bonus of not creating the demand for yet another plastic product to eventually go to waste.
Halloween is a holiday dear to many hearts, inspiring a sense of wonder and warmth from memories made as children dressing up in fantastical costumes, trading candy, watching nightmare-inducing movies and making crafts and treats. Like Christmas, Halloween has an entire season of lead-up where those who are enthusiastic about All Hallows’ Eve decorate their homes and plan their costumes to get in the spirit.
Also like Christmas, hyperconsumerism has become entrenched in Halloween traditions. Americans spent approximately $10.1 billion annually on costumes, decorations, candy and cards. Thousands of new, cheap costumes and accessories are created each year, undoubtedly contributing to the tens of thousands of tons of textile waste going to landfills, and millions of pounds of candy are purchased each year, most in nonrecyclable wrappers.
Healthy Halloween habits
The good news is that there are many ways to convert the usual traditions and consumption habits into practices that are not as harmful to the environment, and have the added benefit of often being cheaper. Following are some helpful Halloween hints.
• Purchase used decor and costumes. Thrifting is more popular than ever, and for good reason – consumers can often find similar or higher-quality items than at a big-box store for a much better price, with the bonus that no new product needs to be manufactured.
Goodwill and Savers are currently overflowing with Halloween products. These stores are a great place to find retro pieces with a lot more character than what you might find at Target. Some stores even have unopened costumes for sale. However, try to avoid the section of brand-new, fast-fashion items, which is no better than buying at Spirit Halloween.
• Take stock of your current collection. Assessing what items you already own can make it easier to resist impulse
purchases. Take a look at what you have from past years. Also take stock of any non-Halloween decor items not being used in your home. Do you despise that lamp you bought last year but feel bad about throwing it away? Look up a DIY project on Pinterest to make it into something cute and creepy you can bring out each year.
Repurposing is useful when constructing costumes as well. Review your and your family’s wardrobes – which pieces can you use as a part of a costume? Approaching your costume this way is a great way to save money and materials, but it also makes for a more fun and adventurous costume journey that will get you in the mood for the holiday. Look for any remaining needed pieces for your costume at a thrift store, or ask around to see if friends have anything you can borrow.
• Choose sustainable materials. When buying used is not an option, seek out clothing and decor items made from recycled or sustainable materials and stay away from the ubiquitous plastic and nylon used in cheap decorations and costumes. Some of these items might be pricier, but they are likely to look better, last longer and not harm the environment as much as plastic does.
• Take care of your Halloween waste the right way. Most people are bound to end up with some amount of waste at the end of the Halloween season, and it’s important to take care of it properly. Jack-o’-lantern remains should be composted, and the majority of candy wrappers should go in the garbage, not the recycling bin. Adding items to the recycling bin that are not recyclable can contaminate other materials in the bin and make recycling a costlier, less efficient process.
If you end up with party favors or costumes you do not want to store for next year, consider gifting them to a friend or making a donation to a local thrift store so that the items don’t go to the landfill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments