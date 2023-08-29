Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
When I found out that “maximalism” was trending, I was apprehensive. I’m drawn to clean, fresh spaces without a lot of clutter. I envisioned maximalism as the chaotic opposite of minimalism, the Scandinavian-inspired movement built on simplicity in design.
But when I met renowned interior designer Mary McDonald at a book signing, I realized that she was one designer doing maximalism exceptionally well. Even her personal style – such as the inherited lockets dangling like charms from her necklace – revealed her mastery at balancing simple elegance with ornate adornment.
Her newest wallpaper and fabrics line for Schumacher is no exception. Inspired by 17th- and 18th-century gardens, designs like Shell Grotto incorporate classical architectural forms and seashells of many shapes, sizes and colors. She cites Chinese porcelain, Portuguese tilework and Swedish architecture as influences for her new line. McDonald deftly mixes global influence and historical scenes to create something that is uniquely hers.
Redefining glamour
In a recent interview with Schumacher, McDonald explains that glamour in design doesn’t necessarily have to be sparkly or shiny. It can be anything that gives you a sense of the dramatic or theatrical.
A foyer or other small space is ideal to create this effect because it’s controlled. Layering elements like graphic painted floors or saturated color on the walls or ceiling can create this effect without feeling overwhelming.
Mixing textures like lacquer, crystal and velvet elevates any space and makes it feel luxurious. Look to the past for inspiration: The historical homes of England, Italy and France feature a mix of stone, tile, wood and textiles to create drama and interest.
Don’t be afraid to play with fabric. Printed fabrics are luxe and full of personality on pillows, armchairs or sofas. Pick motifs that speak to you and your sense of style; this is an easy way to experiment on a small level and then go big once you find what you love.
Scale up
To bring modern glamour to your space, bigger is better. Large-scale objects like pedestals, urns and paintings with gilded frames are reminiscent of a museum. A crystal chandelier is stunning, whether mixed with more classic or contemporary design elements.
Begin with one large-scale piece in one room, and experiment from there. A big marble vase filled with flowering branches makes a statement on a side table or atop a fireplace. A singular piece of art taking up much of one wall lends formality without feeling cold. A huge bookcase can take up an entire wall; paint it dark blue or eggplant for maximum effect against a white wall, and fill it with books of all colors.
Contrast is key
Contrast can both elevate and tie together disparate elements. White molding pops against a ceiling painted in a saturated hue. Pair deep color with something light for freshness. The higher the contrast, the better.
In the kitchen, I love painting cabinets navy and topping the center island with a contrasting white and gray marble countertop. For a bathroom, black tile provides a gorgeous foundation for mixed metal fixtures and white cabinets.
The key to a “more is more” design philosophy is Mary McDonald-style confidence. Adding large-scale pieces, elements of striking contrast and influences of classical European design doesn’t have to be scary. Timeless glamour is within reach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments