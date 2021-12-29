As a local realtor, I get an inside look at how people are shaping and changing their domestic spaces. Over the past 19 months, through the challenging times of the pandemic, how we work, live and play has changed. I have witnessed a corresponding shift in the way we are living in our homes.
I see an increasing focus on the personal, functional and intentional. It makes sense to see this shift, as people have gone from having to be at home to wanting to be at home in an environment that expresses their personalities and individual tastes and caters to their current lifestyle needs.
Following is a roundup of the top home trends I expect to see in 2022.
Multifunctional and versatile spaces
Carving out home offices and designated study areas were all the rage the past two years. This upcoming year, however, designers are seeing a shift toward making our homes more of an oasis where we want to spend time even if we don’t need to as much – for example, bringing in natural materials, plants, light and airy designs.
Attention to how we use each space in the home, and how we use our personal items will continue to rule in 2022.
A coffee table may double as storage so you can quickly tidy up a room for guests yet still have the items easily accessible. Large windows and high ceilings are critical, as they enhance views to the outside and provide abundant daylight, promoting overall health and well-being.
Room bars and carts
Designers are predicting that living room bars and beverage carts will be all the rage in 2022. This trend started during the lockdowns and will continue to gain momentum as we begin to entertain at home again.
Repurposing an unused alcove or built-in cabinet space is a clever way to provide a real purpose to our common and adult entertaining spaces.
Black accents, neutral shades
Black accents and hardware add some edge and depth to more minimalist spaces. Choose light, neutral colors for the main elements of a space, such as paint colors and large sofas, and incorporate black accents for contrast. A black lamp in your living room or black hardware on your kitchen cabinetry will accent a room or area and add interesting depth. Interior and exterior black window frames, black lacquered entryway doors and black appliances are expected to grow in popularity in 2022.
Designers are also using a lot of brown, copper and earthy tones mixed with black and gray. Hammered metals are really trending – a hammered metal chair can add a contemporary element to any space.
We will see more gray, as well as beige, white and brown, with rich and warm undertones in paint colors next year. Earthy tones such as Cream Moonstone, Guacamole and Evergreen Fog were recently declared colors of the year by popular paint companies and forecasting firms.
Creating a more zen and peaceful spa-like environment has become a priority, and whether it is furniture itself or decorative elements, nature-inspired colors and textures will prevail in the new year.
Sustainable materials
We will see a focus on natural materials used in common spaces indoors, such as plants, greenery and trees. Common spaces, such as the living room and family room, are being designed with longevity and timelessness in mind.
As individuals seek a more responsible approach to design, we will see elements such as natural wood mixed with marble and stone that encapsulate the surroundings to create a calming, natural ambience and balance.
Additionally, eco-friendly materials will be used more than ever as people are seeing the advantages of integrating energy-efficient products in their spaces to reduce heating and lighting needs.
Texture and scent
Maybe it is a reaction to a year and a half spent getting cozy at home, or a product of increased attention to detail, but Sherpa, velvets and yarns are the “it” fabrics coming out of 2021. Cozy fabrics not only feel amazing, but they look luxurious and upscale. They are also predicting fringe will be a front runner on sofas and ottomans.
Scent took on new life during the pandemic, and people are using scents as a way of inhabiting space with all of their senses. Examples include burning sage in the home office to promote mental acuity, wafting orange blossom in the bedroom to encourage calm and sleep, and the fragrance of a fire in the living room to embody a cozy feeling.
Nicole Colclough is a Los Altos native. Previously a small-business owner in downtown Los Altos, she now works in real estate. For more information, visit nicolecolclough.com.