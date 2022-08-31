D5C_0081v1.jpg
S.M.Lieu

Homes are intensely personal spaces that expose our most intimate facets – color schemes can show our temperaments, decor reveals our taste, organization methods unveil our varying neuroses, our junk drawers display the parts of ourselves we would rather keep hidden.

Prizedpossessions_CourtesyofVickiReeder2.jpg

The vintage Krakauer Brothers piano serves as the focal point of the Reeders’ Los Altos home.

As much as we follow the latest decor trends or fill our homes with Ikea furniture or the latest West Elm pieces, it will always be those few prized possessions that make the house a home.

Prizedpossessions_CourtesyofVickiReeder3.jpg

Vicki Reeder and her songster friend John Sylvester enjoyed playing music together at the piano until his death last December.
Prizedpossessions_CourtesyofVickiReeder4.jpg
Prizedpossessions_CourtesyofVickiReeder1.jpg

