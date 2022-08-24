08_24_22_HOME_collection1.jpg

Los Altos resident Corrie Dunn displays her collection of “rotten” pears created by her sister, artist Rae Dunn. 

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

Interior design trends may come and go, but the character imbued by the unique possessions people gather over the years is generally timeless.

Some items are gifts, others are found at a hole-in-the-wall thrift store visited by a chance while on vacation. Some are larger pieces – like an inherited vintage grandfather clock – but others are eclectic tchotchkes picked up here and there. For many, this is the way collections are born.

08_24_22_HOME_collection3.jpg

Dunn, with dog Willa, showcases her Yixing teapots. She puts her prized possessions in spots in her home with bright lighting that are visible from the main living spaces.
08_24_22_HOME_collection4.jpg

Selections in Corrie Dunn’s rabbit collection come in all shapes and sizes, with some of the smallest of the lot shown above. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.