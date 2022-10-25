Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Q: Heading into the end of one year and the beginning of another is a time when people focus more on their home design. Are there any trends or innovative ideas in the world of interior design to be aware of?
A: It seems every change in season is an open door for a pronouncement of a new trend. While to some this may seem frivolous, there are changes happening all around us that affect how we think about ourselves and how we want to live. Our homes are impacted consciously and unconsciously by improving technology, what we are drawn to and by what we aspire to. This is happening very quickly. Consider that less than three years ago, only one in 50 cars driven in the United States was electric. Today, one in 12 cars is an EV. At the same time technology affects almost everything we use, there is a growing embrace of natural things once again.
These days, it is no surprise that incorporating nature into our living and working spaces is a sound economic investment in health and productivity, based on well-researched neurological and physiological evidence. This is known as the study of biophilia – an assumed human tendency to interact or be closely associated with nature, to feel an affinity for it.
The “Bohemian Chic” design aesthetic of the past few years captured natural beauty for living spaces indoors and out. To take a simple step in this direction, try an art piece on the wall featuring natural elements to see if that will impact the feeling in the room. A water element is grounding and calming. Vertical plant walls are a way to keep the air fresh and celebrate love of nature.
New in the light-fixture category is a lamp that doesn’t always need to be plugged into a wall socket. Ease-of-use is designed right into these grab-and-go light fixtures. For the Easy Peasy cordless table lamp, a single USB charge offers eight hours of LED light at full power. At half power (50% dimmed) that increases to 48 hours, and with a minimum power of 10%, 180 hours.
Convenience is one of the driving factors in our time-limited days. It is showing up in home appliances such as induction cooktops paired with automatic ventilation fans. These cooktops allow the air to start moving through the vent before the cooking even starts, to keep heavy smells from entering our open living spaces. Ovens can be handle-free now, fridges and dishwashers can be pushed to open with a bump of the hip in case hands are full. This can eliminate protruding cabinet handles, an added safety feature.
In home heating and cooling, there are more options today for saving energy and money. Consider installing automatic window covering controls. According to energy.gov, approximately 30% of a home’s heating energy is lost through windows. In summer seasons, roughly76% of sunlight that falls on standard double-pane windows enters a home to become heat. Window-covering controls with sensors are an easy way to maximize passive heating and cooling, while reducing energy use.
More individuality is being shown through color palettes. Today there are fewer judgments around color. To create an instant mood lift, pull in a yellow section into kitchen cabinetry. Using neutral colors and materials will help both to neutralize the yellow and to balance it as in a natural outdoor environment. For more fun, go for that red-orange-raspberry if it makes you happy.
Sherry Scott is a Certified Interior Designer in California, a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers and the proprietor of Sherry Scott Design, 169 Main St. in downtown Los Altos. Email questions and design conundrums to design@
