10_26_22_HOME_designfixes1.jpg

Incorporating natural textures and art pieces in a home can impact the mood of the room.

 Courtesy of Pam Smilow

Q: Heading into the end of one year and the beginning of another is a time when people focus more on their home design. Are there any trends or innovative ideas in the world of interior design to be aware of?

A: It seems every change in season is an open door for a pronouncement of a new trend. While to some this may seem frivolous, there are changes happening all around us that affect how we think about ourselves and how we want to live. Our homes are impacted consciously and unconsciously by improving technology, what we are drawn to and by what we aspire to. This is happening very quickly. Consider that less than three years ago, only one in 50 cars driven in the United States was electric. Today, one in 12 cars is an EV. At the same time technology affects almost everything we use, there is a growing embrace of natural things once again.

10_26_22_HOME_designfixes2.jpg

This kitchen features convenience through the sleek design of the cabinetry and also a bright pop of yellow, balanced by the neutral colors used in the rest of the room.

