Sierra Starr Fairy Duster, right, a hybrid of the native California species and the Baja species, is hardy to 18 F. It grows into a 4- to 5-foot mound, covered with red flowers that attract hummingbirds.
The bladderpod shrub I can see from my window has had abundant yellow flowers nearly year-round. Other California native plants from chaparral and desert areas can also have a long bloom time. What sets these particular plants apart is that they grow in full sun, need excellent drainage and will thrive in the hottest part of your garden.
Desert plants can benefit from the reflected heat of a south- or west-facing wall, an adjacent sidewalk or a big boulder that absorbs and radiates the heat of the day. Using a mineral mulch such as gravel or decomposed granite instead of an organic mulch such as arborist chips can also help these plants to thrive.
To ensure good drainage, you can plant on a slope or make a mound so that the crown of the plant, where the above-ground stems originate, never sits in a puddle of water. The mound can be 6-12 inches higher than the surrounding soil, at least a foot in diameter and constructed so that the soil surface gently slopes away from the crown of the plant. These plants are generally drought tolerant once they are established and need minimal care.
If you’re looking for a challenge, try a couple of stunning frost-sensitive plants from Southern California and Baja. Plant them under the eaves if your garden gets frosty, or cover them if the temperature dips occasionally. The following plants can sustain damage if the mercury falls below 25 F.
• Palmer’s Indian Mallow (Abutilon palmeri) has striking golden-orange flowers set off by soft silvery gray leaves. The flowers are larger, deeper and more intensely pigmented than those of California poppies. This is an important plant for native bees. At 3-5 feet tall and wide, the shrub can be covered in blooms from spring to fall. Native to desert scrublands where summer thunderstorms are not uncommon, this plant likes the occasional sprinkle in the summer to wash off the leaves. It may also benefit from some afternoon shade at an especially hot site.
• Baja Fairy Duster (Calliandra californica) is a hummingbird magnet. Its airy bright-red starbursts are actually inch-long stamens, covering the 3- to 5-foot mounded form for much of the year. The delicate tiny leaves are evergreen. It can be pruned to fit into smaller spaces.
• Sierra Starr, a red-flowered hybrid of the Baja Fairy Duster and the native California Fairy Duster (C. eriophylla, which has pink flowers), is hardy to 18 F.
• Apricot Mallow (Sphaeralcea ambigua), also known as Desert Globemallow, tolerates a wider range of temperatures, though it is particularly sensitive to wet conditions in the colder months and must have excellent drainage. In the summer, it will thrive in the hottest spot in your garden. It’s approximately 1-2 feet high and a little wider, with flower stalks rising 1-4 feet above the grayish leaves. Native solitary bees and hummingbirds are drawn to the flowers, which vary from half an inch to 2 inches wide and can be pale to deep shades of orange and red-orange. A couple of deep summer waterings can prolong the bloom. To keep the plant lush and longer-lived, trim the flowering stalks back to 3-6 inches in the winter. Although it may not live longer than three to five years if untended, this plant can reseed and is relatively easy to find in nurseries.
