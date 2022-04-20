Some standard gardening practices don’t help the pollinators you’re trying to attract.
In a talk titled “Bring on the Pollinators,” Suzanne Bontempo of Our Water Our World suggests being aware of the following things as you make your garden more welcoming to pollinators and other beneficial wildlife.
•Maintain your garden with a light hand. Let berries develop and let flowers go to seed for the birds, for example, and leave clematis fluff for birds to use as nesting material. “Take a pause at the end of the season ... (during cleanup) so the garden ecology can benefit,” Bontempo said.
•Keep some areas uncultivated and free of mulch to accommodate ground-nesting pollinators and beneficial insects. Approximately 70% of solitary native bee species need bare ground to build their nests.
•Use rakes instead of leaf blowers. Leaf blowers are detrimental to soil life and overwintering beneficial insects, and should never be used in planted areas.
•Prune mindfully. Consider whether you are removing resources that pollinators use, or disturbing their life cycles.
•Offer safe and secure places for butterflies to pupate. For instance, let leaves accumulate under trees or shrubs, and check patio furniture for pupae before storing it away.
•Ignore or tolerate leaf damage. Butterflies and moths lay eggs that turn into caterpillars, and “the No. 1 job of caterpillars is to eat,” Bontempo said. “Plants will recover,” she added, from munched leaves.
•Monitor for pest problems and address the cause rather than reaching for a pesticide. Identify insects, find ways to make your garden healthier and more resilient, and learn about integrated pest management. “Pesticides are overkill,” Bontempo said.
•Buy plants that have not been treated with neonicotinoids, and avoid using neonicotinoids at all costs. They are “way more problematic than we once knew,” according to Bontempo, and are “a major factor in pollinator decline.” Neonics are absorbed into all parts of a plant and can travel from the root system through the soil to other plants, she noted.
Habitat heroes
For a healthy garden, “variety and diversity is key,” Bontempo said. Native plants provide more nutrient-rich food for pollinators than non-natives. Different shapes, sizes and colors of flowers will attract the widest range of pollinators.
•Flat arrangements of many flowers, such as California aster or seaside daisy, attract butterflies because they need to land before feeding.
•Clusters of tiny flowers, such as yarrow, ceanothus or native buckwheats, attract tiny native bees and beneficial wasps.
•Tubular flowers in all sizes, such as native sages, lupines, columbines or hummingbird fuchsia, attract hummingbirds.
•White flowers such as soap plant attract night-flying pollinators.
•Host plants attract butterflies to lay eggs, such as native milkweeds for monarch butterflies; lupines or mallows for West Coast lady butterflies; or yampah for anise swallowtail.
If you can plant only one plant for pollinators, consider a “habitat hero,” Bontempo advised. The following habitat heroes “attract a significant amount and variety of important wildlife, including pollinators and other beneficial insects,” she said.
•Native buckwheats are “gorgeous,” Bontempo said, and one of her “most favorites.”
•Manzanitas.
•Native oaks are large but incredibly important, and she said not to worry when you see oak moths decimating the leaves because it’s actually food for birds; and that oaks can “live through a little bit of damage (because) all these plants have adapted to the wildlife stresses they are in partnership with.”
•Ceanothus.
•Native sages.
•Any culinary herbs that go to flower. Bontempo said she always lets her cilantro flower “because the pollinators love it.”
Tanya Kucak gardens organically. Email her at tanya.garden@gmail.com.