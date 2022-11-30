Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
I recently spent a couple of hours pulling up 2-foot-long rhizomes of Carex praegracilis (clustered field sedge) at a public garden. It had been planted a decade ago as a border or accent plant.
Gradually, over the years, the sedge had spread throughout the entire garden bed. After the first big rainfall of the season, it was sending up delicate grassy spikes in the middle of California buckwheat and Valley Violet ceanothus. The bed looked overgrown and weedy, and after years of cutting back any sedge growing into the low shrubs, it was time to pull it out.
Pulling up the sedge rhizomes was as much fun as pulling up Bermuda grass rhizomes (if you agree with my definition of “fun”): Grab one end, tug slightly and see if you can pry ever-longer rhizome pieces out of the ground. It helped that the area was well-mulched, at least, rather than hard-packed ground. Under the mulch, the soil was loose enough that it was easy to find the blades of grass, dig under them with a hori hori to find the rhizome they sprouted from and pull gently in both directions – without disturbing the roots of the shrubs.
If the sedge had been planted as a lawn (or a meadow with spring wildflowers), the crisscrossing network of rhizomes would have ensured a seamless greensward. With seedlings planted in a grid pattern, the sedge would quickly have filled in to create a low-water lawn. Clustered field sedge requires summer water only once a month to stay green, takes full sun to part shade and tolerates some foot traffic.
By the way, not all native lawn grasses are rhizomatous. Clumping grasses such as deergrass stay where they’re planted, expanding until they reach their mature size. Other clumping grasses, such as red fescue, can spread if they produce lots of viable seed.
Rhizomatous plants are often easy to grow and persistent. Botanically, a rhizome is a modified stem. Along this modified stem are nodes with roots growing downward and shoots growing up. This thickened stem stores food, helping the plant survive temperature extremes or drought.
To learn whether a plant you’re considering might create problems if it propagates itself throughout the garden bed, read the descriptions and look for phrases such as “colonizes easily,” “spreads via rhizomes,” “better-suited to an informal garden” or even “invasive.”
Flowering native plants that spread easily can be what’s needed on a hillside, where they can hold the soil in place while providing color and feeding pollinators. They are also desirable in a low-maintenance area. But use them cautiously if your garden is small or if you’re planting them with slower-growing or more delicate plants.
Some native rhizomatous plants that can spread, given the right conditions, include goldenrod, hummingbird sage, California fuchsia, silver carpet aster and native milkweeds. When I’ve dug up garden beds that had some of these plants, I’ve been astounded at the volume of rhizomes I found after a year or two, in good soil with regular water.
This spring, I planted all five of these in a garden bed next to my driveway, where they can’t spread to other garden areas. Watered sparingly, with unamended soil, these plants are more likely to be well-behaved. In any case, putting them all in one place lets me keep a closer eye on them.
Tanya Kucak gardens organically (and is hand-pulling an aggressively rhizomatous plant, running bamboo, to make room for pollinator-friendly natives). Email her at tanya.garden@gmail.com.
