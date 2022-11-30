cloverdale cal fuchsia.jpg

Cultivars such as Cloverdale are more likely to be well-behaved in a garden. The red-orange flowers are irresistible to hummingbirds.

 Tanya Kucak/Special to the Town Crier

I recently spent a couple of hours pulling up 2-foot-long rhizomes of Carex praegracilis (clustered field sedge) at a public garden. It had been planted a decade ago as a border or accent plant. 

milkweed.jpg

Although milkweeds have beautiful flowers and support monarch butterflies, they spread by rhizomes and are best-suited to less manicured areas of the garden.

Gradually, over the years, the sedge had spread throughout the entire garden bed. After the first big rainfall of the season, it was sending up delicate grassy spikes in the middle of California buckwheat and Valley Violet ceanothus. The bed looked overgrown and weedy, and after years of cutting back any sedge growing into the low shrubs, it was time to pull it out. 

goldenrod.jpg

Goldenrod is a good choice for an informal garden where it can freely spread by rhizomes – bees love it.

