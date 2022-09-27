Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
California poppies are very-low-water plants that can thrive only on rainfall. Give them summer water once every six weeks or less, if you want them to continue blooming in the warm months. They look their best in early spring, with flushes of new growth. Cut them back when they start to fade.
Most gardens get too much water during the summer and not enough during the winter. In fact, paying attention to rainfall during the cool season can help your drought-tolerant native plants thrive next summer.
What makes plants drought-tolerant is their extensive root systems, which can take one to three years after planting to get established. Drought-tolerant natives have evolved to put most of their energy into growth during the cool season, when rain is expected. If this winter has lower-than-average rainfall or long dry spells, you can irrigate to compensate. It’s especially important to pay attention to the water needs of trees, which provide shade, habitat and beauty. It’s not easy to replace a mature tree.
Summer watering, by contrast, can help plants look their best in gardens. In the wild, drought-tolerant plants that rely solely on rainfall might look parched or ratty in the summer. In gardens, some natives can benefit from deep, infrequent irrigation during the coolest part of the day or in anticipation of heat waves. Frequent or shallow watering that creates warm, wet soil in the top 4 inches, however, can foster the growth of fungi that can kill drought-adapted natives. Of course, riparian natives need water in the summer, and desert plants have adapted to summer thunderstorms.
The basic guideline for the cool season is to water if more than two to three weeks go by without significant rain, matching the expected rainfall. In addition, plants that need water in the cool season are easy to overlook in the warmer, drier area under the eaves, though that is a good place for plants that don’t like water in the winter.
How long to water?
In the table of monthly rainfall and evapotranspiration (ET) rates (see page 24), though the numbers look precise, you can round up or down. For instance, if you don’t get an inch of rain in October, it’s a good idea to irrigate. Practically speaking, 1 inch of rain is about one deep watering a month; 4 inches of rain is about one deep watering a week. One inch of deep watering moistens the soil to a depth of 6-8 inches. Your soil type and watering method will determine how long you need to water. Check the ground the day after you water to make sure the water has penetrated to that depth.
The ET rates refer to the minimum water needs of different categories of plants, to replace the water that evaporates from the soil surface and that the plants transpire. Although some rainfall in the cooler months will keep drought-tolerant plants alive, supplemental water in drought years may help them thrive.
The ET rates are useful primarily to determine how much to water in the warmer months, when rainfall is negligible. Subtract the ET from rainfall to find the water needed. Note that even the most high-water plants don’t need more than approximately one deep watering a week during the hottest month; drought-tolerant plants may need water once every six weeks. The website Water Use Classification of Landscape Species (ccuh.ucdavis.edu/wucols) has four broad categories:
• Drought-tolerant and very-low-water plants (less than 10% ET) – such as evergreen native oaks, chaparral currant, white sage, California buckwheat and California poppy – need summer water once every six weeks or less.
• Low-water plants (10-30% ET) – such as manzanitas, yarrow, milkweeds, deciduous native oaks and most woody native shrubs – need summer water once a month or less.
• Regular-water plants (40-60% ET) – such as alum root, ferns, bush anemone and many understory and shade plants – need summer water twice a month or less.
• High-water plants (70-90% ET) – such as redwood trees and riparian plants – need summer water once a week or less.
