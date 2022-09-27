calpoppy.jpeg

California poppies are very-low-water plants that can thrive only on rainfall. Give them summer water once every six weeks or less, if you want them to continue blooming in the warm months. They look their best in early spring, with flushes of new growth. Cut them back when they start to fade. 

Most gardens get too much water during the summer and not enough during the winter. In fact, paying attention to rainfall during the cool season can help your drought-tolerant native plants thrive next summer.

What makes plants drought-tolerant is their extensive root systems, which can take one to three years after planting to get established. Drought-tolerant natives have evolved to put most of their energy into growth during the cool season, when rain is expected. If this winter has lower-than-average rainfall or long dry spells, you can irrigate to compensate. It’s especially important to pay attention to the water needs of trees, which provide shade, habitat and beauty. It’s not easy to replace a mature tree.

Narrow-leaved milkweeds are low-water plants, which need summer water once a month or less.
This table shows local average monthly rainfall and evapotranspiration rates.

