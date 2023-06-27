Summer officially began last week, and many parts of California are already experiencing warmer temperatures. Summer months are typically when customers use more electricity, primarily for cooling their homes and businesses. PG&E encourages customers to consider no- and low-cost actions to improve energy efficiency at home and at work to help reduce energy costs.

PG&E offers resources all customers can use to help manage energy bills, as well as assistance programs for income-eligible customers.

