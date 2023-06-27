Summer officially began last week, and many parts of California are already experiencing warmer temperatures. Summer months are typically when customers use more electricity, primarily for cooling their homes and businesses. PG&E encourages customers to consider no- and low-cost actions to improve energy efficiency at home and at work to help reduce energy costs.
PG&E offers resources all customers can use to help manage energy bills, as well as assistance programs for income-eligible customers.
“The summer is historically a period when customers use more energy and experience higher energy bills, especially in warmer climate zones where air-conditioner units provide relief from the extreme heat,” said Teresa Alvarado, PG&E’s vice president of the South Bay and Central Coast region. “We’re here to help our customers prepare and raise awareness of ways we can all use energy more efficiently and reduce costs.”
The air conditioner accounts for more than 40% of summer energy use. Three simple steps will ensure the system works more efficiently ahead of extreme temperatures and reduce energy costs.
• Schedule an annual safety and maintenance check by a licensed technician, and clear vegetation and debris near the AC unit so it can receive proper air flow. Cleaning the area around the AC unit could save up to $15 per year.
• Replace air filters and make sure air vents and registers are not blocked by furniture, curtains or rugs. Cleaning or replacing dirty air filters monthly will make it easier for the AC unit to circulate air, which could save up to $15 per year.
• Set the AC thermostat to 78 degrees or higher when home, health permitting. Every degree above 78 could save 2%.
Take the following steps to prepare for the summer heat.
• Make sure ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise to push cooler air down into living spaces. Using fans to keep air circulating could save up to $15 per year.
• Make sure windows open properly to let cooler air flow into the home in the morning and at night. Also, maintain blinds and curtains to help shade living spaces from the sun and keep the home cooler. Keeping blinds or drapes closed on sunny days can help to block the heat and save up to $30 per year.
• Remove any dust from refrigerator coils or consider replacing an old refrigerator made prior to 2001 with a newer, energy-efficient model. Upgrading to an energy-efficient refrigerator could save up to $40 per year.
• Make sure light fixtures are equipped with LED bulbs, which emit less heat, use less energy and could save up to $260 per year.
• Apply weatherstripping to doors, caulk around windows and doors, and install a door sweep on the garage doors. Sealing the gaps could help limit the flow of warm outside air into the home, keep the cool air inside and save up to $120 per year.
For more tips from PG&E on ways to save this summer, visit pge.com/summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments