Incorporating bright colors and other unique features such as a tent and a favorite stuffed friend can make gardening more appealing to children of all ages.

Gardening is good for the mind, body and spirit. It is also good for the youngsters in our lives. Research shows gardening helps relieve stress, improves focus, positively impacts mood and psychological well-being, and builds a sense of confidence, among other benefits.

Look for creative ways to get children involved in gardening. Tap into other interests or skills, such as art, reading, writing, insects, math and computers if you need to persuade reluctant participants to grow  plants.

