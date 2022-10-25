10_26_22_HOME_cnps.jpg

Plants were available for purchase at the California Native Plant Society’s celebration at Hidden Villa earlier this month.

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

The Santa Clara Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society marked its 50th anniversary with a family celebration Oct. 8 at Hidden Villa. Local environmentalists, garden enthusiasts and plant lovers alike have supported the SCV chapter in becoming the third largest of 35 in California.

CNPS is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to appreciating and conserving California native plants through education, advocacy, horticulture and land stewardship. The SCV chapter is particularly busy – from regular educational talks hosted across the county to funding scholarship opportunities and operating the native plant nursery on the grounds of Hidden Villa in Los Altos Hills, among other projects.

