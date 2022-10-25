The Santa Clara Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society marked its 50th anniversary with a family celebration Oct. 8 at Hidden Villa. Local environmentalists, garden enthusiasts and plant lovers alike have supported the SCV chapter in becoming the third largest of 35 in California.
CNPS is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to appreciating and conserving California native plants through education, advocacy, horticulture and land stewardship. The SCV chapter is particularly busy – from regular educational talks hosted across the county to funding scholarship opportunities and operating the native plant nursery on the grounds of Hidden Villa in Los Altos Hills, among other projects.
Radhika Thekkath, SCV chapter president, said she wanted to make sure to do something big to commemorate the anniversary.
“I couldn’t let my presidency slip by without a celebration,” she laughed.
Attendees of the event got a taste of the many activities of the chapter, including one of its biggest draws – the seasonal plant sale, for which native plants grown in the nursery are made available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale support chapter activities throughout the year.
Between the plant sale and various talks given by CNPS members, attendees browsed booths of partner agencies such as the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, the Open Space Authority and Hidden Villa, which provided information about its own advocacy work and how people can get involved.
“It’s basically about education and public awareness, not just to plants and the flora, but to the interconnectedness of our biodiverse world, which is why we invited these partner agencies,” Thekkath said. “You’re not just preserving 20 acres of fauna here, you’re preserving the 20 acres with the plants and the bees and the butterflies and even the small mammals like ground squirrels which play a really big role in their environment.”
Caroline Knight, education outreach director at the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, discussed how incorporating native plants in the garden can help local bird populations thrive.
“If you have room for a potted plant on a balcony or porch, California fuchsia attracts hummingbirds like nobody’s business,” Knight advised, further explaining that incorporating a native plant into the yard is much more nutritious for birds than keeping a feeder, which she likened to Pedialyte.
Ultimately, the event fostered a visceral sense of community as both members and nonmembers of the CNPS joined together on a sunny afternoon to share their love of native plants.
Kids gathered at the craft table to create original art with acorn caps as their parents swapped seeds at the seed exchange. Some took a meal break at the picnic tables and shared about their favorite plants in their gardens with total strangers.
The SCV chapter now has 50 years under its belt, representing many accomplishments over the years, but its advocacy is only ramping up. Currently, Thekkath is consulting with the city of Mountain View to help create a list of environmentally efficient trees to incorporate into the city’s landscaping. There is always more coming in terms of garden tours, plant sales, field trips and educational talks, Thekkath added, and she encourages anyone who is curious about CNP’s work to join the chapter or attend an event.
