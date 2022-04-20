Lawn gone: Revitalizing the garden with native plants

Over the past century, the front lawn has become an American home staple, with millions of homeowners striving to maintain the perfect, green, grassy landscape that will impress neighbors.
The decorative lawn as we know it has Victorian aristocratic origins – once upon a time, the lawn was a symbol of opulence, as only very rich homeowners could afford to maintain one. By the mid-20th century, the lawn became associated with the idyllic suburb, the white picket fence and the American dream.
The American obsession with lawns is real. In 2005, a NASA satellite study found that grass lawns took up 49,000 square miles of the U.S. – roughly the size of the country of Greece.
Despite their popularity, lawns have huge fiscal and environmental costs, with not enough utility to make up for it. Lawns are the most irrigated crop in the U.S., and lawn care requires the use of up to 80 million pounds of pesticides and 90 million pounds of fertilizer per year.
That’s why efforts to get rid of lawns in favor of landscaping that features native plants are expanding, especially in California. GreenTown Los Altos is among the organizations encouraging residents to plant California natives that will ultimately use less water and promote needed biodiversity.
There are several benefits to planting natives in the garden. Plants native to California tend to be both drought-tolerant and fire-resistant, meaning they can survive with very little water once they have matured, assuring that the yard stays beautiful and hospitable as an ecosystem throughout dry periods.
By replacing some or all of a lawn, a homeowner will be conserving water, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating the need for gas mowers and reducing the consumption of pesticides.
In addition to the aesthetic and environmental benefits, Cal Water offers a rebate of $3 per square foot of replaced landscape.
Of course, grass lawns hold social value, as many families use their yards to play sports and host gatherings. Grass also serves a vital role in keeping urban temperatures down. GreenTown recommends relandscaping with native plants rather than other popular alternatives like a rock garden, because rock gardens can trap heat and drive temperatures higher.
However, the goal of the effort is not to get everyone to totally replace their lawns, GreenTown board member Glenda Chang said, but to teach people about the options they have to incorporate attractive plants that are both drought- and fire-resistant.
Demonstration garden
Among GreenTown’s major projects was the recent revitalization of the garden in front of the Woodland Branch Library in Los Altos. A local Girl Scout planted a demonstration garden in 2017, but many of the plants did not survive due to a lack of upkeep during the pandemic and problems with ®ꪪthe original irrigation system. The garden was due for an enhancement, and Chang saw it as a learning opportunity.
“Some things survived, others didn’t,” she said. “Now we know what works.”
GreenTown brought in drought-garden expert Nikki Hanson of California Sisters Landscapes to direct the reconstruction of the garden, from revamping the irrigation system to designing an intuitive and appealing layout for the new plants.
Hanson said the methods they used to revitalize the garden can be used to plant drought-resistant native plants at home as well. In fact, the ultimate goal of the garden is to teach people about local flora and how to care for them. The garden was fully unveiled in early April as the final stop on GreenTown’s Lawn-Be-Gone Bike Ride, a tour of Los Altos homes that replaced their lawns with native plants.
According to Hanson, creating a drought-resistant landscape is not as difficult – or as expensive – as it sounds.
Hanson and GreenTown volunteers began the process of replanting at Woodland by placing cardboard over the soil to smother weeds and then adding a layer of compost. Eventually, the cardboard will break down and add to the soil. They then spread a woodchip mulch that helps the soil retain moisture and nutrients. Next, they created do-it-yourself cages out of chicken wire, which they placed in the ground before the plants to protect the roots from gophers.
The revival of the Woodland garden has been a community-driven effort, with volunteers turning out every weekend to help relandscape. The renovated garden serves as an education tool, with signage displaying QR codes people can scan to learn more about each plant and how to care for it.
Doing it yourself
Following are a few tips from GreenTown’s Woodland garden overhaul that can be implemented when planting and maintaining a garden at home.
•Many of the materials needed for the process are cheap or free. Los Altos residents can obtain up to 150 pounds of compost at no charge on Compost Days throughout the year. The next Compost Day is scheduled June 4 at the Los Altos Maintenance Service Center.
•Reuse the cardboard from broken-down shipping boxes or gather some from a big-box store like Costco.
•Instead of purchasing pre-made gopher cages, buy a roll of chicken wire to make them yourself.
•When choosing plants, consider not only which plants are native to California, but also those that are well-suited to your garden’s landscape. Some low-maintenance plants in the Woodland garden include sunset manzanita, California buckwheat, deergrass and California poppies.
For more information, visit greentownlosaltos.org.