Over a span of more than 10 years, my parents constructed and designed bedrooms for their four girls using a sketch and hand-drawn map.
“We started out almost everything just hand-sketching in 3D,” my dad, Brook Eaton, said. “I mapped the floor-plan layouts, which made a map of our ideas for the bedroom from a bird’s-eye view.”
When they began construction on my sister Clara’s bedroom in 2020, the last of the bedrooms in our Los Altos Hills home, they were well acquainted with taking up the mantle of an architect or interior designer.
“Most of the additions were the brainchild of (Brook),” said my mom, Cindy. “He could imagine going out onto the roof and building another room. He imagined opening that door into a bedroom instead of the patio.”
My dad acted as the architect for my sister’s room. He drew most of the maps and read the Los Altos Hills building code to familiarize himself with the rules and setbacks. With my mom’s help, he could establish the spacing of the room with measured paper cutouts.
“You draw out the room the way that it is on a piece of graph paper – you make each square a square foot, and then you make the bed the size of however many squares the bed is,” Cindy said. “Then you can move it around the room.”
Once those plans were created, it was Cindy’s job to create the space. Her interior design began with a judgment of the room and the architectural space.
“In Clara’s room, you have those beams … so a lot of it was thinking through how you might want to work with those design features that you don't like,” Cindy said. “Either embrace them … as if they’re the focal point of your room or get them to blend into the background.”
She chose the latter, painting the walls and ceiling the same color to help them blend with the room. Cindy said she could make a room age-appropriate but timeless by including distinctive furniture pieces, colors and designs that aligned with my sister’s requests. In Clara’s room, that included a combination of coordinated furniture with a few statement elements.
“The style was in the color and the bedding and the walls, so having some neutral pieces in there worked well,” Cindy said. “But I think that every bedroom should have a unique piece that makes it look a little bit more curated and a little less like I went to the furniture store and bought a set.”
My mom chose the furniture with my sister, painted the walls purple and placed the finishing touches with the lighting of the room. In Clara’s room, light enters from windows in the east and west, making a centerpiece lighting fixture the best for the space.
“(Clara) has natural lighting from the big windows in her room and then she also has the ambient lighting from the lamp on her desk or the lamp on her nightstand,” Cindy said. “Her glass chandelier adds a great element and fits with the more ornate style.”
My mom incorporated elements of this same traditional theme, while also staying consistent with the rest of the house. The woodwork and architecture match the Craftsman style of the house just as the furniture and colors are unique to Clara’s room.
“You don’t want to walk into a room and be like, ‘Wow, the rest of the house is like a 1920s Craftsman and this room looks like a modern masterpiece,’” Cindy said.
Cindy added that she preferred not to use an interior designer, so she could have more autonomy over how the bedroom looked.
“But if you can get somebody who’s familiar with … the code in your town … then that’s going to help you a lot,” she said.
In the end, my parents created a room from the ground up. It is unique to my sister and, most importantly, it is purple.
“Basically I told her that I wanted a lot of purple in the room, and she definitely delivered,” Clara said. “I also wanted more of a French country style that wasn’t super childish or princess-esque. She somehow did that as well.”
