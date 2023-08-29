DSC_0811.JPG

Clara Eaton and her mother, Cindy Levin Eaton, teamed up to design a stylish yet age-appropriate bedroom from the ground up. PHOTOs by Jennah Pendleton

 Jennah Pendleton/Town Crier

Over a span of more than 10 years, my parents constructed and designed bedrooms for their four girls using a sketch and hand-drawn map.

“We started out almost everything just hand-sketching in 3D,” my dad, Brook Eaton, said. “I mapped the floor-plan layouts, which made a map of our ideas for the bedroom from a bird’s-eye view.”

DSC_0792.JPG
Screen Shot 2023-08-29 at 4.25.47 PM.png

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.