02_22_23_HOME_ikebana1.jpg

Wafu School of Ikebana students learn the basics of Ikebana flower arranging. Students’ work will be on display at the 2023 Flower Show and California Chapter 50th Anniversary Celebration next month.

 Saira Ahmed/Town Crier Editorial Intern

The Wafu School of Ikebana is scheduled to host its 2023 Flower Show and California Chapter 50th Anniversary Celebration 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 4 and 5 at the Quinlan Community Center in Cupertino.

The show, postponed the past two years, will feature flower arrangements from students and teachers at the school.

02_22_23_HOME_ikebana2.jpg

