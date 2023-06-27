06_28_23_HOME_ethanolfire.jpg

A bio-ethanol fireplace makes for a cozy atmosphere without the risk, energy inefficiency and cost of a traditional gas fireplace. 

 Courtesy of Sherry Scott Design

About five years ago, Ciara dropped a song called “Level Up.” She was touting to “graduate your level.” Similarly, there is a parallel we see in interior design where you can decide to level up your interiors. Here are some ideas for graduating your design level.

• Bio-ethanol fireplaces. One of the best quick fixes to replace a wood-burning fireplace is to install a burner kit into an existing fireplace for burning bio ethanol. While it produces actual fire, there is no need for a chimney (a flue). A small sliding door controls the amount of flame and the amount of heat generated into a room. There are complete fireplaces in island styles for indoors and outdoors, as well as for inserting into walls, bookcase compositions, etc. They are safer than gas fireplaces when used properly and cost less than running a gas line. In addition, they’re very energy efficient and don’t produce greenhouse gas emissions.

06_28_23_HOME_toilet.jpg

A wall-mounted toilet saves space and makes cleaning around the bowl quicker and easier. Other bathroom “level ups” include installing a swivel shower head and a curbless shower.

