05_31_23_YOURHOME_Mushrooms_Tami1byJill.jpeg

Tami Shidawara-Vazquez discovered a large morel mushroom in a trench while converting her Los Altos garage into an accessory dwelling unit. 

Who knows what you might unearth during a construction project.

In this particular case, it was a very large – and edible – morel mushroom.

05_31_23_YOURHOME_Mushrooms_Jill-morel-meal-byJill.jpeg

Jill Woodford’s husband served the morel in a red wine sauce with homemade pasta – “absolutely delicious,” she said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.