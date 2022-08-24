08_24_22_HOME_Thymus vulgaris_English Thyme.jpg

English thyme (thymus vulgaris) makes for an ideal herb to cut and preserve for future use.

 Courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Keep enjoying your homegrown herbs year-round. Harvest throughout the growing season and include them in garden-fresh meals. Then preserve a few for the winter ahead.

Snip a few leaves or leaf-covered stems as needed. For the same intensity of flavor, you generally need two to three times more fresh herbs than dried, except for rosemary, which has an equally strong flavor fresh or dried. So, if the recipe calls for one teaspoon of dried parsley, use one tablespoon of fresh parsley leaves.

