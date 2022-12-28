12_28_22_HOME_design2.jpg

Group accessory items to keep them from becoming boring.

Q: What do you suggest to someone who wants to embrace a different style for the interior of their home, but they don’t know where to start to achieve the change?

Great style is most often the result of being relaxed enough to try different options and compositions without fear of making a mistake.

12_28_22_HOME_design1.jpg

Good style often comes down to details, like employing shades of the same color to bring visual interest to a room.
12_28_22_HOME_bathroom.jpg

Add visual interest to a room by placing contrasting objects that will create balance with the negative space between them. Groups of plants also can add depth to a room.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.