Stefan Raffl

Los Altos resident Stefan Raffl took inspiration from his garden when writing his new book, “Cultivating Excellence: Leading with a Mindset of Thriving and Care.”

 Courtesy of Stefan Raffl

Stefan Raffl, who has lived in the Highlands neighborhood of Los Altos for more than 20 years, has gotten used to compliments about the unique layout of his yard, a look he and his wife cultivated themselves.

For his upcoming book, aptly named “Cultivating Excellence: Leading with a Mindset of Thriving and Care,” the debut author said he drew on his love of nature to structure his guide on leadership training and advice.

