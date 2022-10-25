As the school year progresses, it can bring about some questions for parents: What do I do with the mountain of art projects sent home every week? How do I organize all of the schoolwork? Should I even organize or keep any of this? What are my options regarding textbooks and workbooks?
Beginning with the preschool years, children are quite creative and can produce a lot of artwork each week, whether they are at home or at school. It can become quite overwhelming unless you have a system in place.
First, determine how much space you have for filing the work. Most of us don’t have enough room for a filing bin for each year, so one or two hanging folders for each grade are usually sufficient.
Next, spread out and sort artwork into one pile and schoolwork into another. Determine which of the art projects really capture your child’s creative talent. Set aside the ones that were pre-made by the teacher that only required your child to paste parts together (unless you and your child really love it). Add the chosen artwork to a hanging folder only until it’s full. Save the rest for wrapping paper and greeting cards for close relatives and friends.
When it comes to schoolwork, plan to save the essays, diagrams and other items that show off your child’s hard work and attention to detail. Math sheets and fill-in-the-blank work pages can be recycled unless your child is proud of the grade he or she received. If there are 3D projects (and there usually are in the upper grades), save only what will fit in one bin. Keep in mind that sugar cube mission projects will encourage unwanted “guests” to your bin, so it’s best to celebrate their research and careful work with lots of praise and a photograph instead. Workbooks should be recycled unless very few pages were completed, in which case you could offer them for free to a local parents’ group.
Organizing teens’ art, paperwork
The teen years entail a lot of writing, whether it’s essays, poetry, graphs or charts. Save the ones that really show your teen’s personality, dreams and how he or she views the world. The amount of artwork may lessen at this age, depending on the person. It’s less likely you will use teens’ extra art pieces for wrapping paper, but don’t discount this option. They can also use the artwork for thank-you notes for presents.
Textbooks are often kept for future use, but that’s a waste of real estate. Very few people will ever crack open their books in the future – they will just collect dust on a shelf or languish in a box. It’s best to return the books to the school for future students’ use. If the school doesn’t want them, offer them to your local Trash Nothing, Buy Nothing or Freecycle group. In college, these books can be sold back for a portion of the cost or offered for sale in college Facebook groups. Most information can now be found online, and because it changes rapidly, it’s better to let your textbooks go instead of holding on to them.
Be sure to clearly label each file or bin (if you have more than one child) with their name and grades so you can keep track. The bin should have a lid that snaps close to prevent critters from getting in and feasting on the paper and/or glue.
It’s important to organize everything with your child. It shows them how important their education and artistic ability are to you, creates a fun family project for the two of you and models great organizing life skills for their future.
Los Altos Hills resident Lyn Rogers is a professional organizer and owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
