Teens are our future leaders and need the necessary organizational tools to succeed in business, education, politics and more. What they learn today will follow them for the rest of their lives. Setting them up with basic life skills ensures that they will flourish both in their home and in the workplace, not to mention in school.

Teens should start by figuring out the zones they want or need in their bedrooms and map those out on paper. These could be the sleeping area, where they study, a reading nook, a place to enjoy their hobby, a music and technology section, and a space for clothes. Once they’ve decided on those areas, they will need to separate everything in their room to where it belongs. For example, clothes don’t belong on the bookshelves, and art supplies shouldn’t be thrown on the floor.

