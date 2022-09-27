You may have heard that your kids don’t want your stuff. Truer words have never been spoken.
Younger generations are usually not interested in big wooden furniture pieces, fancy china (especially with all the accoutrements), cocktail rings, kitchen implements from a bygone era or tchotchkes. Minimalism is in – and less is more.
Oftentimes we save items from our past hoping that our children or grandchildren will appreciate them as much as we do. The problem with this mindset is that they don’t have the same memories as we do. They didn’t enjoy dinners at that table 60 years ago, play with the metal toys before they became rusty or feel grown up in the polyester outfits when they were in high school like we did.
So much of what we own has to do with our rites of passage, but not necessarily theirs. Passing on these items without consulting them is creating unwanted clutter in their homes and leaving them to figure out what they are going to do with this monumental amount of someone else’s treasures. They want to honor your memory, appreciate the love and care you gave each item and feel thankful that you thought of them. But I suggest there is a better solution.
It’s called Swedish Death Cleaning. It’s a very loving way to save your family from the potential guilt feelings of giving away items they don’t want or need, or the stress of trying to fit all of your possessions into their already full house. Essentially, you start giving away items that you can live without to your family and friends by having them come over and select things that are meaningful to them.
You may have furniture you can gift to refugees who relocated here, linens local animal shelters need, clothes you can consign or donate, dishes to offer to a formerly homeless family, World War II items that a museum may be interested in, and so on. The ultimate goal is not to burden your family with clearing out items you inherited long ago and couldn’t bring yourself to give away.
It’s not dishonoring to your relatives who have passed to say that these things do not fit into your life or bring joy. We don’t have to love everything others enjoyed. We can take pictures of special items for a photo album or scrapbook and then allow them to go to someone else who will appreciate them more.
As author William Morris said, “Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.”
Add to that minimalist Joshua Becker’s words of wisdom: “Intentionally living with less results in a life of less debt, less stress and less anxiety.”
I want to leave behind great memories and a life-changing legacy, not stuff. As a minimalist, I have accomplished Swedish Death Cleaning.
Los Altos Hills resident Lyn Rogers is a professional organizer and owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
