Flat lay of Marie Kondo's storage boxes, containers and baskets with different sizes and shapes

Organization supplies may be tempting, but be realistic about whether these items will enhance your life or if they will only become more clutter.

 kostikovanata/Adobe Stock

The number of home organization stores in America is unprecedented and continues to grow at a phenomenal rate.

It’s not just the huge brick-and-mortar shops that sell organizing supplies exclusively – every other store seems to have a department or area to help you sort and contain your many treasures. We have become seemingly obsessed with boxes, bins, baskets, hooks and hangers, but are all of these purchases necessary and beneficial to our lives?

