The number of home organization stores in America is unprecedented and continues to grow at a phenomenal rate.
It’s not just the huge brick-and-mortar shops that sell organizing supplies exclusively – every other store seems to have a department or area to help you sort and contain your many treasures. We have become seemingly obsessed with boxes, bins, baskets, hooks and hangers, but are all of these purchases necessary and beneficial to our lives?
We are often tempted to buy pretty containers when we shop in person or online, long before we know what products will work for us in our homes or offices. Do you really need shelf dividers in your linen closet when you own only a few sheets and towels? Do you need a diaper stacker when your changing table is at the top of a dresser with several drawers? Do you need little bins to go in a bigger bin when you know that convincing your family (or yourself) to actually organize everything in a Pinterest-perfect way will cause undue stress?
Many of us are “tossers.” We’re OK with a bin or box for our stuff, but it has to have a general label, such as “Christmas.” We’re not happy with multiple containers labeled “Lights,” “Ornaments,” “Reindeer” or “Snowmen” – one bin is more than enough for them.
Others feel the need for more specific organizing. Black bins for car supplies, green for gardening tools, red for holidays or yellow for hazardous products such as pest sprays. This kind of sorting is great if you buy only what you need and do not have a stash of extras, “just in case.”
It’s best to observe how you and your family actually put things away. If having a lid on the hamper means clothes end up on the floor around the hamper, try to find one that’s not only lidless, but also wider. Toilet paper organizers are perfect for families who sometimes
forget to replace the roll for the next person. Not everyone enjoys folding
their clothes, so having lots of hangers will keep everything off the floor and chairs.
Stores will inundate your mailbox and inbox and notify you on social media that you absolutely need their products. They will change your life! Or will they? Cheap, flimsy plastic items that look cool in their staged videos are usually junk that you will regret buying soon
after purchase. Those space-saving hangers don’t live up to their name. It’s better to use slim hangers to save space in your closet. Compression bags can lose their seal or split. An under-bed
bin with wheels, along with your bed on risers, will keep your out-of-season clothes dust-free until you need them again.
Use the products you already own that you love. The set of matching baskets you received for your birthday will be perfect to store items at the top of your closet. Your kids’ outgrown pool noodles make wonderful boot shapers. Cutlery trays are very useful to organize a junk drawer. Strong plastic cups super-glued together can organize your children’s pens, pencils, paintbrushes, etc.
Save your money and only buy what you need and will use daily.
Los Altos Hills resident Lyn Rogers, a professional organizer, is owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
