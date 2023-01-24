Toys are fun to buy and fun to play with, but they are not always fun to keep organized.
A playroom or bedroom with toys scattered everywhere makes it hard for children to enjoy their playtime. Children thrive in an orderly environment, where everything is consistently returned to the same spot, which in turn relieves their anxiety and gives them a sense of security.
Some homes are set up with a playroom or area that is separate from the child’s bedroom. If so, consider making that area where all the most-used toys are located. This can include cars, blocks, instruments, activity centers or computers. Each type of toy should have its own zone – all building toys can be organized along the same wall in matching bins or baskets; dolls and action figures fit perfectly in shoebox-sized boxes, along with all their accessories, and can be stored on a shelf.
LEGOs can have their own area. A LEGO table or even a wading pool will keep the ongoing projects contained until the next day. Unboxed kits can be kept in individual zipped bags for streamlined storage or in colorful bins under the table. Just remember to include the picture from the front of the box in each container!
Whichever container you use for popular toys, ensure they are returned to the correct bin or basket by labeling them. For pre-readers, the name of the items plus a picture is essential. For example, write “CARS” on cardstock and find a great picture of a car in a toy catalog or online and attach both to the front of the car bin. This is also helpful if children have friends over who may not be as comfortable with their reading abilities.
The bedroom, on the other hand, should be a quiet sanctuary with softer, less-exciting toys such as books, puzzles and stuffed animals. After all, the bedroom should be a place to unwind and sleep.
A comfy bean bag or pile of pillows with a soft throw blanket under the window is perfect for reading. For younger children, organizing books in rainbow (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet) order is an easy way to encourage them to return books to the shelves. As children get older, you can teach them about organizing according to genre and size.
Children sometimes are overwhelmed by the generosity of friends and relatives at birthdays and holidays. Having too many choices can lead to sensory overload, stress and occasional meltdowns.
You can include even the youngest children by saying, “We only have room for 12 of your favorite stuffed animals, two cars of each color, one activity center, and so on.” They get to choose which toys are donated to children who don’t have toys.
Allowing your child to take ownership of keeping their areas organized will encourage consistent routines, foster independence and create a more peaceful environment, without stifling their creative play. A child who is given the chance to help organize their own space in an orderly home will be set up for a great future.
Los Altos Hills resident Lyn Rogers, a professional organizer, is owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
