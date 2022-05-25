Our pets, whether adorable Chihuahuas or majestic stallions, are much-loved members of our families. And just like us, they have a lot of supplies that need to be kept contained, organized and clean. It’s important to keep everything together in one place, instead of in multiple locations.
All food items, including treats, must be stored in airtight containers to prevent insect and rodent infestation. If you have multiple pets with different dietary needs, each will need a separate sealed container with an appropriate-sized metal scoop. Keep the bins near where you feed your pet. It’s best to use a feeding station that prevents spillage and allows for daily cleaning. Consider using either an elevated stand or a mat with slightly raised sides. Metal bowls are preferred to prevent breakage and splintering.
To keep your pet comfortable and healthy, beds should be washed weekly, cages every couple of days, and stalls should be mucked out one or two times a day. Furniture and floors need to be kept vacuumed or swept as often as possible. Ensure their continued health by storing all medications and vitamins in a cool, dry place. Each animal should have its own bin, clearly labeled with specific instructions inside. This makes it possible for others, including pet sitters, to know exactly who eats what and when.
Pet sitters need detailed instructions and these can be included in your pet’s medical files. Each pet should have its own individually labeled file, with vet notes, aftercare instructions, dietary needs, behavior notes, medication reminders, several photos in case of loss, and more. This file also should include your written permission for them to take your pet to the vet, and remember to have the sitter’s name on file with the vet.
Make it easy for your family and sitter to find walking and playing supplies. Two hooks by the front door for the leash and a tote bag full of poop bags is an easy way to find them. Don’t forget to tie bags on the leash. Toys should be kept in a convenient basket after they have been inspected for breakage, shedding, mold, recalls, etc. Toys should be cleaned at least once a week.
Car and family travel provides enjoyment for everyone, especially if you go prepared for every eventuality. A travel bag for your fur baby should be stocked with collapsible food and water bowls, extra food, water, medications, leash and poop bags, toys, seat cover and blanket, as well as a copy of all pertinent information for each pet, just in case. One bag should be kept in the car at all times.
Ideally, all supplies will be stored in a central location, to ensure that they are convenient for all family members to find, return and keep organized. This includes their bed, clothing (check for loose threads and that they still fit), grooming supplies (in a separate bin or tote) and a calendar or whiteboard to keep track of medication doses. Always keep everything in the same place. Use attractive containers that help you create and maintain organized habits for lifelong success.
Los Altos resident Lyn Rogers is a professional organizer and owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
